RJ’s full to celebrate Rosie’s 75th

Feb. 22 was Rosie Pettigrew's 75th birthday. On Feb. 25, a cross section of Jefferson County residents turned out to fill RJ's Grill & Bar to celebrate the entrepreneur.

The special occasion saw the house packed with Pettigrew's family and friends. Among the many distinguished well-wishers on hand was Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson.

RJ's is a family business operated by Pettigrew and her two daughters, Jujuanna Nichelle "Niche" Walters and Sharita Walters. RJ's takes its name from mother Rosie and daughter Jujuanna's first initials. Together the trio provide a venue that has been dubbed "the crown jewel of the Delta."

Niche runs the kitchen while Rosie and Sharita tend bar and wait tables. They serve soul food and a full selection of adult beverages located in what was once a prominent bank building a block south of the Jefferson County Courthouse.

RJ's has become a major music destination in southeast Arkansas and home base to the Port City Blues Society. As such, the Blues by Budweiser Concert Series, sponsored by MK Distributors, is beginning its third year of convening on the first Saturday evening of each month to present some of the best blues and roots talent from all points of the Delta. In addition to the monthly concert series, Port City Blues Society holds a blues jam at RJ's each Wednesday night with local and regional musicians showcasing their sound for the many regular attendees.

Birthday party guests were provided a spread that included spaghetti, barbecue and fried chicken wings as well as a variety of other fare and a birthday cake. In addition, the Port City Blues Players and Tina Cossey with several members of her award winning band performed throughout the evening.

The next offering of Blues by Budweiser is scheduled for one week later than usual, being held March 9 with Chad Marshall Band taking the stage from 8-11 p.m. The slight change in schedule is so Rosie can visit her former home in Atlanta, Ga., on March 2 to see her granddaughter, Sharita Fuller, receive the Girl Scout Gold Award. This honor is the counterpart equivalent of the Boy Scout Eagle Award.

All three blues groups, Port City Blues Players, Tina Cossey Band, and Chad Marshall Band, will appear on the outdoor courthouse square stages of the Fordyce on the Cotton Belt Festival April 26 and April 27.