An evening to remember

The 21st Chocolate Fantasy Ball on Feb. 17 was an evening of chocolate, breaking records and good news.

The sold-out event at the Statehouse Convention Center had the largest crowd and the most pieces of chocolate -- at least 9,000 -- yet. And, $780,000 was raised for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas & North Louisiana.

The evening included a reception with tables of chocolates and chocolate martinis and a silent auction and a dinner.

During the program, it was announced that the nonprofit will be breaking ground in April for a new Ronald McDonald House in Shreveport and that Baptist Health Little Rock will be building a Ronald McDonald House inside its hospital. Shelia Vaught, Ronald McDonald House board member and volunteer, was introduced by executive director Janell Mason as the evening's honoree.

On a more more personal note, event co-chairmen Colleen and Lanny Nickell told about their experience with Ronald McDonald House Charities after their daughter Megan was struck by lightning and succumbed to her injuries. Lanny spoke about the "graciousness of every volunteer" and how the house was a place of grace and solitude, a much needed escape and an oasis of hope.

Ashley King and Darrell Young served as masters of ceremonies and Doug Westgate was auctioneer.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins