CALS offering free eclipse glasses to cardholders

The Central Arkansas Library System is doing its part to make its members prepared for the April 8 total solar eclipse.

Starting Monday, those who have a library card with CALS will be able to get free pairs of eclipse glasses at all of the system's branches.

Individual cardholders can claim up to four pairs of eclipse glasses.

However, glasses are available on a first come, first serve basis.

CALS will not hold glasses or reserve over the phone.

Multiuser cardholders can claim one pair per authorized user on the account with a maximum of four glasses per account.

Those who don't have a library card with CALS can apply for one and receive their eclipse glasses on the same day.

On the day of the eclipse -- the first total solar eclipse to visit Arkansas since 1918 -- all CALS locations will be closed from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. so library employees can enjoy the eclipse.

The Milam branch in Perryville will be closed all day on April 8.