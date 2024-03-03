Hope Ball does it up big with auction, program

It was emphasized during the Hope Ball -- benefiting the 20th Century Club's Lodge and held Feb. 24 in the Wally Allen Ballroom of the Statehouse Convention Center -- that this is the only fundraiser for the free residence for cancer patients receiving treatment in Little Rock, along with their caregivers.

And, from the lavish floral decor to a gourmet dinner, the club did it up big at the black-tie event that concluded an unseasonably warm February day.

A cocktail hour and silent auction began the evening, co-chaired by Tonya Franzetti and Shanti Halter and emceed by Melinda Mayo and David Bazzel. A steak-and-shrimp meal was preceded by the presentation of the 2023 Angels of Hope, the class of 31 high school girls who have devoted more than 1,800 hours of volunteer time combined to the cancer patients of the Lodge and CARTI. Angels of Hope presented with Service Above Self awards were Lauren Halter, Ella Grace Horton, Skyler James, Zaleigha Kelley, Ellen Miller (also the Angel Essay winner), Ann Marie Nguyen, Hayden Schueck, Taylor Stansbery and Kate Weatherly.

After their introduction by Angels chair Heather Robinson and co-chair Ashlin Spann, the Angels danced with their escorts -- most of them the girls' fathers -- to Stevie Wonder's oldie hit "Isn't She Lovely."

Other award presentations followed. Doug Hollings and daughter Helen Hollings were presented with the Hope Award, given to non-club members "who demonstrate exemplary support" for the organization and the patients served. Club President Christy Bray was one of two Distinguished Service Award winners, Cindy McNeely being the other.

A live auction by Billy Hartnedy included such prizes as a Carnival cruise, South African hunting safari and a chef's dinner at Marlsgate Plantation in Scott with "Master Chef" finalist Jennifer Maune. More money was raised via the 2024 Hope Away from Home Video, a fund-a-night giving opportunity.

The Manhattan Band got guests on the floor after the program.

