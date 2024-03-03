Sarah Clayton Reddick - Franklin Blake Flemister

Sarah Clayton Reddick and Franklin Blake Flemister exchanged marriage vows at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, in Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church. The Rev. P. Jay Clark officiated.

Tiffany and Brian David Reddick of Little Rock are the parents of the bride. She is the granddaughter of Janie and the late Pat Gazzola of Fayetteville and Jacqulene and the late Ed Reddick of Little Rock.

Parents of the groom are Wanda and the late Carl Wendell Flemister Jr. of Little Rock. His grandparents are the late Stella and Kelly Daniels of Branson and the late Jeanette and Carl Wendel Flemister Sr. of Little Rock.

A large cathedral arrangement that included branches of white cherry blossoms, French tulips, hydrangeas and roses centered the chancel. Music was by organist Sungyun Kim and the Arkansas Capital String Quartet.

Acylotes were Beau Crowson and James Crowson, both of Jonesboro and cousins of the bride.

Escorted by her father, the bride wore a fitted trumpet-style gown of silk mikado with princess seams, a V-neckline and an open back with a silk mikado bow. Her cathedral length silk-tulle veil was embellished with pearls. She carried a large gathered clutch of white roses.

Matron of honor was Natalie Nance of Rogers and maid of honor was Claire White of Bentonville, both cousins of the bride.

Bridesmaids were Hannah Bakalekos, Emily Matthews, Claire Mosley, Mary Claire Patton and Emmaline Ross, all of Little Rock; Hannah Cotros, Lila Deuschle and Anna Kesterson, all of Fayetteville; Katie Beth Nichols of St. Louis; Mallory Whitehead of Camden; and Marley Woods of Nashville, Tenn. Junior bridesmaid was Claire Crowson of Jonesboro, cousin of the bride.

They wore strapless white faille gowns with trumpet skirts and carried a smaller version of the bridal bouquet.

Flower girl was Elle Pierce and ring bearers were Cooper Chance, Walter Dake and Patton Landers, all of Little Rock.

Alex Flemister of Little Rock was his brother's best man. Groomsmen were Brady Bowden, Grant Pickle and Drew Plunkett, all of Fayetteville; Will Hastings of Auburn, Ala.; Cole Herget of Rogers, cousin of the groom; Sam Lyles of Austin, Texas; Andrew Mayes, Andrew Wiechern and Connor Reddick, brother of the bride, all of Little Rock; Blake Middleton of Chicago; and Jacob Phillips and Stephen Turner, both of Dallas.

Guests were seated by Tommy Nance of Rogers and Logan White of Bentonville, both cousins of the bride.

A reception was held at the Country Club of Little Rock. The ballroom was decorated with white floral walls and a large arrangement of wedding flowers was suspended over a buffet table. Guest tables held rows of candles and orbs of hydrangeas and roses. Music was by the Georgia Bridgewater Orchestra of Dallas.

The bride graduated from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville with a bachelor's degree in education and plans to graduate with a master's in teaching from the University of Central Arkansas in May. She is an elementary school teacher at Episcopal Collegiate School.

The groom is also a UA graduate. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is employed at Stephens Inc. as a financial adviser.

After a honeymoon in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, the couple will make their home in Little Rock.