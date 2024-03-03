Two people killed in separate accidents Saturday

Two people were killed in separate two-car accidents across the state Saturday, according to preliminary police reports

A Grady man was killed in a vehicle-related incident that occurred in Drew County at 6:18 p.m.

Devonte Darrough, 25, was the victim of the accident that occurred where U.S. 65 meets Arkansas 138 in Winchester.

Darrough was driving a Yamaha ATV west on AR 137 as a 2013 Toyota RAV 4 was driving south on U.S. 65.

Darrough failed to yield to the Toyota, resulting in a violent collision, with Darrough being thrown from his ATV.

One man was killed and two people were injured in a second accident in Poinsett County.

The incident occurred at 7:44 p.m. where Arkansas 135 and Arkansas 136 meet.

Raymond Murphy, 80, of Caraway was killed in the accident.

Murphy was driving 2003 Nissan Frontier north on AR 135 while Richard Beaudette, 34, of Osceola was driving a 2021 Toyota Prius south on the same highway.

According to the police report, the Toyota crossed into oncoming traffic and hit the Nissan head-on.

Both cars spun in a clockwise direction as a result of the impact.

Beaudette's car left the road towards and came to a stop in a ditch, while Murphy's car was left disabled in the northbound lane.

In addition to Beaudette, an unidentified minor in the Toyota was injured in the accident as well.