Arkansas’ revenue in February drops by $21.7M from one year ago

Today at 10:42 a.m.

by Michael R. Wickline

FILE - Paul Gehring, Assistant Commissioner of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, reviews his notes during a meeting of the Arkansas Legislative Council on Oct. 20, 2023. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)
FILE - Paul Gehring, Assistant Commissioner of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, reviews his notes during a meeting of the Arkansas Legislative Council on Oct. 20, 2023. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)

Arkansas' general revenue in February dropped by $21.7 million, or 3.7%, from a year ago, the state Department of Finance and Administration reported Monday.

General revenue was $551 million but still beat the state's latest forecast by $25.3

