One person injured in Springdale apartment shooting Saturday; three men arrested





SPRINGDALE -- Police are investigating a shooting incident that left one person injured and another with bullet holes in his clothing.

Springdale police responded to a gunshots call about 10:21 p.m. Saturday at 770 S. 40th St. The initial investigation revealed a disturbance had occurred involving several people, according to a Springdale Police Department news release. Gunshots were exchanged during the incident.

Responding officers found shell casings, a sword and an apartment that had been shot up.

Witnesses told police a firearm was discharged at the apartment. One of the subjects had bullet holes in his hat and sweatshirt but was uninjured, according to the news release.

Another subject at the apartment discharged a shotgun in self defense, according to police. The shotgun round struck a male subject in the parking lot who suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

James Hall, 19, of 770 S. 40th St. in Springdale admitted firing shots during the disturbance. Hall was arrested Sunday in connection with committing a terroristic act and aggravated assault. Hall was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $200,000 bond.

Noah Thompson, 19, of 4633 E. Mission Blvd. in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday in connection with being an accomplice to committing a terroristic act and aggravated assault, a misdemeanor. Thompson was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $200,000 bond.

Keyantae Carter, 18, of Springdale was arrested for being an accomplice to committing a terroristic act; being an accomplice to aggravated assault, a misdemeanor; and carrying a weapon, a misdemeanor.

During an interview, Hall told police there was a verbal argument in which Carter said he'd be back with friends. Video showed a verbal disturbance prior to the shooting. Video also showed a white pickup leaving the apartment complex and returning a short time later. Occupants of the vehicle, including Carter, met with Hall and Thompson then went to the apartment where the shooting occurred, according to police.

Carter was later arrested and told police in an interview that he was hanging out at the apartment with Hall and Thompson. Carter said he went to pick up friends and brought them back to the apartment complex. Carter admitted to having a sword during the incident.

Police said one of the people Carter brought back shot at the apartment.

Police said they believe it was an isolated incident. The investigation is continuing.



