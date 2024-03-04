Woman arrested in massage parlor raid skips arraignment

FAYETTEVILLE -- A woman arrested in connection with promoting prostitution after police raided a Tontitown massage parlor failed to appear for her arraignment in Washington County Circuit Court on Monday.

Yanling Tang, 61, who was listed as homeless on booking records, was arrested Feb. 12 on one count of promoting prostitution, second-degree. Tang was released from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Tang's arraignment was set for Monday. A warrant for failure to appear is expected to be issued by the court.

Police raided F Spa massage parlor at 620 W. Henri De Tonti Blvd. after receiving a tip from a customer in November and a subsequent investigation, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Police received a complaint Nov. 3 the business was providing sex acts to customers in exchange for money. According to an affidavit for a search warrant, the person reporting it told police he was at the business for a massage when a woman jumped on the table with him, patted his genitals and asked "only massage?"

He told police that, after further reflection, he believed he was being offered sexual contact.

Tang's personal effects were located in a living area in the business, indicating she was actually residing there, according to the affidavit.

"With the corroboration of the original complaint through the investigation, it was furthermore believed Tang was responsible for coordinating services and booking appointments for customers who paid to be recipients of sex acts," according to the affidavit. "Tang's photograph was identified by the original complainant as the person who he paid for his massage and who inquired about the particular service for which he was paying."

During surveillance, officers saw people arriving at the business late at night, and one man covered his head while entering and leaving, according to the affidavit. Employees of the business were brought to and picked up from the business by two vehicles leased and licensed in California, according to the affidavit.

Online ads for the business featured women in provocative clothing posing in a risque manner, according to the affidavit.

A man who police believe to be an owner of the business was followed to another massage parlor, according to the affidavit. An online search returned advertising for the second business featured nude women and appeared to be an online escort service, according to police.