Biden, Trump projected to win presidential primaries in Arkansas

Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican former President Donald Trump are projected to win their respective presidential primary races in Arkansas, according to The Associated Press.

Biden and Trump have begun to rack up wins on the biggest night of the primary season. Super Tuesday featured voting in 16 states and one territory.

Hundreds of delegates are at stake, the biggest haul for either party on a single day. Biden and Trump started off the night by winning Oklahoma, Virginia, North Carolina and Tennessee. Biden also won Vermont and Iowa.

Many voters Tuesday expressed concerns about both candidates' age. Biden is 81 years old. Trump is 77. Trump on Tuesday called Biden the worst president in history. Biden warned Black voters specifically that returning Trump to the White House would be dangerous.

