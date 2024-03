One person was killed in a vehicle crash early Saturday, according to preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

Jasmine Miller, 28, of White Hall was killed on Interstate 530 at the 4 mile marker in Pulaski County.

Miller was driving a Ford Fusion south on the interstate at 2:29 a.m. when she ran off the roadway and struck a tree, causing her vehicle to catch on fire.

Troopers investigating the scene reported that the weather was clear and the roads were dry at the time.