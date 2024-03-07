Plenty of questions face Hogs in spring





FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas football team faces considerable challenges to return to competitiveness in the SEC in 2024 after posting a 4-8 record last season, including a 1-7 mark in SEC play.

For starters, fifth-year Coach Sam Pittman and his staff have to be organized and on point for the 15 practices of spring ball, which start today on the UA practice fields.

There is competition in store at positions across the board even though four starters are back on offense and seven on defense.

Receivers Andrew Armstrong and Isaac TeSlaa and offensive linemen Josh Braun and Patrick Kutas return on offense. Tight end Luke Hasz, who had won a starting job as a true freshman before suffering a broken collarbone in Week 5, is also back.

On defense, second-year coordinator Travis Williams will open with some starting depth with end Landon Jackson, tackles Cam Ball and Eric Gregory and defensive backs Jaylon Braxton, Hudson Clark, Jayden Johnson and Lorando Johnson returning. But there is critical playing time to be accounted for at linebacker and with depth all over the roster.

For the first time in the Pittman era, there is not a defined starter at quarterback heading into the spring. Transfer Feleipe Franks assumed that role over redshirt freshman KJ Jefferson after coming in for the 2020 season, then Jefferson held that spot in an unquestioned manner each of the past three years.

The Razorbacks took a step back statistically on offense from the previous Pittman years. The Hogs had a dysfunctional rushing attack that accounted for just 3.5 yards per carry and 139 yards per game, and a passing game that completed 64.1% of its passes for 2,250 yards (an average of 187.5 per game) with 19 touchdowns and 8 interceptions for coordinators Dan Enos and Kenny Guiton.

Enos was fired after an unsightly 7-3 home loss to Mississippi State that made the postseason a longshot. Guiton had a strong debut in the Hogs' 39-36 overtime win at Florida, the program's first win at Gainesville, Fla., but the Hogs lapsed back into their struggles the rest of the way and Guiton took a position coaching wide receivers at Wisconsin.

Pittman brought aboard former Arkansas head coach Bobby Petrino to handle the offense and he is working with holdover running backs coach Jimmy Smith and tight ends coach Morgan Turner, plus new offensive line coach Eric Mateos and receivers coach Ronnie Foutch.

It is on that side of the ball where most of the top five questions facing the Razorbacks in spring practice reside:

1. How will the offensive line sort out?

Because so much will flow from how this unit comes together, this is the most important question facing Arkansas football this spring. The Razorbacks had a chance to bring back three starters on this unit, but left tackle Devon Manuel hopped in the transfer portal and then left tackle Andrew Chamblee decided he would no longer be a Razorback.

The upshot is only one player -- guard Josh Braun -- could be in the same position he held last season. The coaching staff has decided to move Patrick Kutas, an eight-game starter at right tackle who also got one start at center, into the interior. Holdovers E'Marion Harris and Ty'Kieast Crawford are still at tackle, where they will do battle with transfers Keyshawn Blackstock and Fernando Carmona.

Transfer Addison Nichols, who was offered a scholarship by Pittman at Georgia as a high school sophomore years ago, will be in a position battle at center with Amaury Wiggins and others.

The Razorbacks must have better cohesion, a more physical presence and better depth here than last season to give themselves any shot at improvements.

2. Who will win the quarterback battle?

The mostly likely scenario is the eventual starter will be either junior Jacolby Criswell, the Morrillton High School standout who transferred in from North Carolina prior to last season, or junior transfer Taylen Green. A Lewisville, Texas, native, Green has earned more college playing time with action in 28 games over two-plus seasons at Boise State, where he completed 287 of 483 passes (59.4%) for 25 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. The 6-6 Green also rushed for 1,024 yards and accounted for 38 touchdowns, 19 passing and 19 rushing.

Criswell saw limited action behind Jefferson last season, completing 63% of his passes. The 6-1, 232-pounder is 35-of-58 passing (60.3%) for 347 yards with 4 touchdowns and 1 interception in 19 career games.

Redshirt freshman Malachi Singleton and true freshman KJ Jackson give Petrino two other options, along with former Arkansas pitcher Austin Ledbetter, who traded his spikes for cleats over the winter.

3. Can defensive coordinator Travis Williams find linebackers?

The transfer portal was hot at this spot over the winter, with Chris Paul, Jordan Crook, Jaheim Thomas and Mani Powell all hitting the exit and former Georgia 5-star composite signee Xavian Sorey heading to Arkansas.

Top holdovers Brad Spence, Alex Sanford and Carson Dean give Williams a solid starting point, but the Hogs must have more numbers. The coaches have asked athlete signee Juju Pope, a 6-0, 203-pounder from South Panola, Miss., to give linebacker a whirl so this spring will be a good litmus test for him.

No matter how the current linebacker numbers shake out during spring, this will be a position of need for the spring portal period.

4. Can the Razorbacks find difference-makers up front defensively?

The return of Landon Jackson at defensive end, along with tackles Eric Gregory, Cam Ball and Keivie Rose, is a strong starting point for position coach Deke Adams.

However, the Hogs must compile more quality depth at both positions after running a little short at these spots last season. Charlie Collins was one of the top signees in the class, but is the 6-5, 252-pounder ready for SEC rigors? Nico Davillier, Quincy Rhodes Jr. and Ian Geffrard need to make big jumps into contributor roles to help this position along. And the Razorbacks will be back in the portal after spring to supplement the spots again.

5. Can Arkansas find more quality wideouts?

Andrew Armstrong emerged into a solid lead receiver last season with 56 catches for 764 yards and 5 touchdowns, but the production behind him was spotty, particularly after the loss of tight end Luke Hasz in Week 5.

Isaac TeSlaa had his moments, but the Razorbacks will need a lot more than the 34 catches for 351 yards and 2 touchdowns he supplied.

Pittman said one of the winter's most pleasant surprises has been Tyrone Broden, (15-109, 3) who transferred in from Bowling Green before last season.

Isaiah Sategna has speed to burn but has to command more targets. Jaedon Wilson and second-year players Davion Dozier and Dazmin James have the height and size to do good things, so who will be expected to emerge to impact the rotation.

Signees CJ Brown and Jordan Anthony also have opportunities to make things happen in the Petrino offense.





Defensive end Landon Jackson’s return is a strong starting point for the Arkansas defense, but the Razorbacks must build quality depth at the position. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)





