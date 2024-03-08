Hogs make offer to Shreveport lineman

The University of Arkansas football program has been busy hosting recruits this week and class of 2025 offensive lineman Lionel Prudhomme Jr. is one of numerous prospects planning to visit the Hogs on Saturday.

Prudhomme, 6-3, 300 pounds, of Shreveport Captain Shreve, received a scholarship offer from Razorback offensive line coach Eric Mateos on Jan. 24. He also has offers from Ole Miss, Missouri, Texas Tech, Mississippi State, Arizona State, Houston, Tulsa and others.

He said Mateos is why he's looking forward to visiting Fayetteville.

"Me and Coach Mateo really have a great relationship," Prudhomme said. "We talk like almost everyday."

Mateos and Arkansas tight ends coach Morgan Turner visited Prudhomme's school on the same day he was offered a scholarship by the Hogs. Prudhomme said his level of contact with Mateos isn't the norm with other coaches.

"Not really. There's a couple of more schools that do that, but it's really not normal," Prudhomme said.

Captain Shreve Coach Adam Kirby is expected to accompany Prudhomme on his visit to Fayetteville.

Prudhomme said Mateos has shared some ideas on how to become better at his craft.

"First he was telling me a couple of tips on the position of center and how I can snap the ball better and then just talked about life," Prudhomme said. "He's someone I can really talk to."

Prudhomme, who earned first-team All-District 1-5A honors by the league coaches as a junior, reports a 315-pound bench press and a 500-pound squat.

He said he has "a really cool vibe" with Mateos.

"He's really like a chill guy," he said.

Prudhomme said he is considering studying physical education or physical science with hopes of becoming a personal trainer .

Three make visit

Arkansas hosted three prospects for visits Thursday, the first day of spring practice.

Class of 2025 receiver DJ Vinson, who did a virtual visit with the Hogs on Feb. 3, was in Fayetteville for take in the practice and visit.

"I went through the usual every day life as an athlete at the University of Arkansas," Vinson said. "I went to the position meetings and went to the offensive and special teams meetings. It was all-round great. The first day of practice, the intensity there was amazing."

Vinson, 6-4, 190 pounds, of The Montgomery (Ala.) Academy, reports scholarship offers from Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Tennessee and others.

"The facilities, I mean they're top-notch," Vinson said of Arkansas. "You can't get better than this."

He said offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino and receivers coach Ronnie Fouch were glad to see him.

"They're really looking forward to recruiting me more, get me down here," said Vinson, who's also being recruited by Razorbacks special teams coach Scott Fountain. "They want me to go to Arkansas. They think I would be a great fit for their offense."

Vinson, who has a 3.6 grade-point average, said Arkansas, Vanderbilt and Jacksonville State are his top three schools.

He said he plans to make an official visit with the trip probably coming in June. He recorded 66 receptions for 1,461 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior.

The Hogs also hosted 4-star defensive backs Omarion Robinson, 6-0, 180 ,of Little Rock Parkview, and Charles Bass, 6-1, 185, of East St. Louis.

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com