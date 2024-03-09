Work continuing on seminary for inmates at Varner Unit

Colossians 418 Prison Ministries board secretary Eddie Joe Williams is shown at the Varner Unit in Lincoln County in this Nov. 6, 2023 file photo. Williams was attending a meeting in which the new seminary building was discussed. Construction is progressing at the site. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Frank E. Lockwood) Construction is continuing on a new seminary building at the high-security Varner Unit in Lincoln County, southeast of Pine Bluff."We're thrilled to death. We hope to have college in it this fall. Already a subscriber? Log in!