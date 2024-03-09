Z’s with zeal





HOT SPRINGS -- Pine Bluff needed a miraculous heave from Courtney Crutchfield to save its season a week ago. On Friday, its entire cast of characters came to the Zebras' rescue.

Crutchfield and Co. spearheaded a mad dash in the second half as Pine Bluff rallied past Benton 68-63 to take home the Class 5A boys state title in front of an announced crowd of 5,254 at Bank OZK Arena.

The victory wrapped up a sterling season for the Zebras, who won their second consecutive championship by beating a Panthers team that defeated them twice this season and wrestled the 5A-South Conference title away from them.

But when Pine Bluff (24-6) needed to change its fortunes in its biggest game of the season, it did so in captivating fashion.

The Zebras trailed by as many as 14 points in the first half but put together a quick flurry late in the second quarter to get back on track and put themselves in position to upend top-seeded Benton and capture the program's 15th state title.

"We came into the game feeling good about what we thought we could do, and how we could handle things, and they did," Pine Bluff Coach Billy Dixon said. "It was a challenge. We didn't care about where we fell in the bracket. It didn't matter. If you're going to be champs, you've got to beat whoever is in front of you.

"We've actually been here before where we were the last team in the state that got in [the state tournament], and still won the state title that year. So it doesn't matter where you fall, you just need an opportunity to play."

Pine Bluff took full advantage of that opportunity in the final, led by Crutchfield. The senior, who's signed to play football at the University of Missouri in the fall, finished with 24 points for the Zebras, but there were a number of others who played crucial roles.

Deriyon Graydon battled foul trouble all game yet still had 14 points and 6 rebounds, while Braylen Hall added 12 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists. Jamaal Hickman contributed in a major way with 12 points, 4 rebounds and 2 blocks.

Terrion Burgess had 27 points and eight rebounds for Benton (29-4), which had won 16 consecutive games coming in. Harrison Pickett followed with 21 points and seven rebounds. The Panthers, however, couldn't sustain a sizeable lead they'd built midway through the first half.

After a back-and-forth first quarter, which ended with Pine Bluff holding a 20-18 advantage, Benton began to assert itself in the second.

The Panthers went on a Burgess-infused 17-1 run to take charge. The junior, who also was saddled with foul issues, started the spurt with a three-pointer from the top of the key and capped it with two free throws with 2:35 left in the first half. But he had to find a seat on the bench after picking up his third foul less than a minute later.

That scenario left an opening for the Zebras. Pine Bluff, which had to contend with Graydon having to sit the final 5:36 of the half when he collected his third foul, missed 12 straight shots before Crutchfield scored inside with 46 seconds remaining to start a big surge.

The Zebras went on to score the final nine points of the quarter and trimmed the Panthers' lead to 37-32 when Hall knocked down a 12-footer along the baseline just before the halftime buzzer sounded.

"We knew foul trouble could be a factor in the game on both teams," Benton Coach Dexter Hendrix said. "We were hoping to get those guys in foul trouble, and I know [Pine Bluff] was hoping to do the same. I think both teams are very physical, and we knew that was going to be a part of the game.

"That stretch there right before halftime definitely gave them some momentum."

Pine Bluff pushed the pace repeatedly after halftime and eventually caught Benton in the third quarter by scoring 17 of the first 22 points. The Zebras also used quite a bit of zone defense, which is something they generally don't play, to keep Benton on edge. But the Panthers did regroup and led 61-58 in the fourth quarter until a pair of free throws from Hall started a closing run for the Zebras.

The teams were tied at 63-63, but a steal and lay-in by Hickman with 1:11 remaining gave Pine Bluff the lead for good.

"I know I committed to the University of Missouri, but I felt like I had unfinished business with my guys," Crutchfield said, referring to his decision to play basketball during the winter instead of focusing on football. "I've been playing with them since I was young in middle school, travel ball, third grade. I know I could've went to college early and played, but I needed to come back and play one more time with my guys.

"I knew that after this, it'd be no more playing together. ... it's just a great feeling."





Pine Bluff’s Courtney Crutchfield (5) prepares to shoot the ball as Benton’s AD Gray (2) defends during Pine Bluff’s victory in the Class 5A state championship game at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs. More photos at arkansasonline.com/39boys5a24/..(Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)

Staci Vandagriff





Pine Bluff players celebrate with the state championship trophy Friday after a 68-63 victory over Benton in the Class 5A boys basketball state championship game at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs. More photos at arkansasonline.com/39boys5a24/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)









