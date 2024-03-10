Juniors take wing

The Angels of Hope and their parents enjoyed the Earn Your Wings Dinner on Feb. 22 in the ballroom of Chenal Country Club.

The Angels are Central Arkansas high school juniors who volunteer at the 20th Century Club Lodge and the CARTI Cancer Center and learn about the disease and current cancer treatments from local physicians and other professionals.

The Angels of Hope program, founded in 2008, has the goal of fostering a sense of service in teenagers and inspiring them to be community leaders. The 20th Century Club has the mission to provide no-cost housing at the Lodge to medically and financially qualified patients receiving cancer treatment in Central Arkansas.

The young women were presented Feb. 24 at the annual Hope Ball at the Statehouse Convention Center.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins