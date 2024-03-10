Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more, deeds recorded Feb. 12-16.

Landmark Apartments II, LLC to Landmark Apartments Phase 2 Property Investors, LLC; Bier Landmark Phase 2, LLC; Boisseree Landmark Phase 2, LLC; Brady Landmark Phase 2, LLC; Brennan Landmark Phase 2, LLC; Graham Hill Landmark Phase 2, LLC; Hartmayer Landmark Phase 2, LLC; Hunter's Glenn Landmark Phase 2, LLC; Muller Landmark Phase 2, LLC; Pappas Landmark Phase 2, LLC; Paul Landmark Raphaely Landmark Phase 2, LLC; Savasky Landmark Phase 2, LLC; Schneider Landmark Phase 2, LLC; Shipley Landmark Phase 2, LLC; Trowbridge F Landmark Phase 2, LLC; Trowbridge G Landmark Phase 2, LLC Pt NW 7-1N-13W, $38,937,000.

7511 Scott Hamilton, LLC; 16600 CP Properties, LLC to GT Distribution Capital, LLC, L2R, Orbit Valve Industrial, $1,720,000.

Jared Zanon to Ultra Holdings, LLC, L8, Chicot Terrace, $920,000.

Manoj Kumar; Geeta Devi; Manoj Kumar and Geeta Devi Trust to Richard M. Roessler Trust, L13 B109, Chenal Valley, $741,000.

Lopez Property Management, LLC to Mark Viegas; Crystal Viegas, 341 Fletcher Loop, Little Rock. L67 B1, Fletcher Valley, $548,000.

L & D Investment Properties, LLC to Stephanie Sharp White, 9 Marchwood Cove, Little Rock. L42 B1, Sienna Lake, $535,000.

Melake T. Whyte; Michelle A. Whyte to Dalton Craig Scott, 267 Lake Valley Drive, Maumelle. L19 B6, Maumelle Valley Estates, $535,000.

Persons Holdings, LLC to Crossland Holdings III, LLC, Pt NE NE 9-1S-13W, $500,000.

Benjamin Woodle; Alexandra Grace Woodle; Alexandra Garce Kotler to Josh Pettijohn; Kelsey Pettijohn, 104 Belles Fleurs Blvd., Little Rock. L36, Belles Fleurs, $465,000.

Hudson Rentals, LLC to MidArk Houses, LLC, 1017 Graham Road, Jacksonville. L2, Hickman And McConnell; Ls1-2, Bellevue Phase IV, $435,250.

Cope Homes, Inc. to Jannette Fauntleyroy, Ls11 & 11L, Jaxon Terrace Phase 16, $400,995.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC to Angela Clay, L58 B1, Fletcher Valley, $399,999.

Richard Blair; Trisha Blair to Ken R. Maier, Jr.; Amanda L. Maier, 1504 Hillsborough Lane, Little Rock. L162, Hillsborough Phase V-D, $385,000.

Laura Peach Revocable Trust to SDCooke Investments, LLC, Ls7-8 B28, Success, $383,500.

Bud R. Jameson, Jr.; Roberta Jameson; Jameson Living Trust to Brent Burgin; Jennifer Burgin, 12 Post Oak Loop, Sherwood. L6 B11, Oakbrooke Phase VI, $370,000.

Sharon J. Green to Duane Stanfield; Stephanie Stanfield, 7 Campview Drive, Sherwood. Pt NW 24-3N-12W, $365,000.

Danny O. Looper; Cheryl R. Looper; Joint Revocable Inter Vivos Trust of Danny Looper and Cheryl Looper to The Rickabaugh Family Trust, Pt NW 24-3N-12W, $354,000.

Henry Lee Overton to Corey Lamar Overton; Eugenia Overton, 606 N. Hickory St., North Little Rock. L6 B22, Rock Island, $350,000.

Andrew Gordon Calvert; Sara Caroline Calvert to Cody T. Cottrell; Sarah R. Cottrell, 8200 Evergreen Drive, Little Rock. L81, Leawood Manor 1st, $335,000.

CKM Holdings, LLC to Zibilla Wolfe; Jane Lee Wolfe, Ls8-9 B60, Original City of Little Rock, $330,000.

Jeffrey Rylee, Jr.; Kalie Rylee to Faraz Kalantari; Nika Tavasoly, L58 B2, Taylor Park Phase II, $330,000.

James Lawrence Molzen; Kerri Elizabeth Molzen to John T. Rose; Amanda R. Rose, L240, Edgewater Phase II, $329,900.

Jason C. Skinner; Gretchen B. Skinner to LMD Real Estate Investment, LLC, L41 B11, Cherry Creek, $315,000.

Angela Lee Antunes; Song Rok Birdsill; Christopher Lee Birdsill to Josh Malone, L2 B4, Original City of Little Rock, $312,500.

Mike Orndorff Construction, LLC to Kristi Lee Heverling; Christopher Todd Heverling, 2212 S. Rock St., Little Rock. Ls8-9 B410, DuVal (DuVall), $303,500.

Racheal M. Adams to Anthony Svendsen; Lisa Svendsen, 4114 Forest Dale Drive, Little Rock. L16, Charleston Heights Phase I, $286,000.

Talon Property Management, Inc. to Abraham Rodriguez Nepomuceno, L255, Windamere, $280,000.

Ryan Boose; Estate of Brenda S. Ross/Brenda Ross Boose to Keirsten Lee; Caleb Lee, 6 Waldron Circle, Little Rock. L93, Kenwood Estates Phase IA, $263,000.

JDN Homes, LLC to Chloe Callender Deaton, 2214 Old Forge Drive, Little Rock. L229, Sturbridge Phase IV, $260,000.

Mike Orndorff Construction, LLC to Westley L. Ashley, 707 E. 17th St., Little Rock. L3 B14, Bragg's, $258,700.

Ben Rush; Joanne Rush to Luis F. Torres; Mirna Cucul, L1, Geyer Springs Shopping Center, $255,000.

John William Hall; Ruth Marie Allen Revocable Trust to Franklin Hagan Wilson; Chole Danielle Wilson, 12406 Eagle Pointe Lane, Little Rock. L13, Eagle Pointe, $250,000.

New Developments, Inc. to Goodfellas Barber College, LLC, 4306 Asher Ave., Little Rock. Ls13-15 B3, Riffel and Holder's, $250,000.

Blue Ridge Ventures, LLC to Leo Hogue Cooper; Roy Edward Cooper, 46 Lefever Lane, Little Rock. L576, Kingwood Place, $247,000.

Central Arkansas Home Builders, LLC to Elliot Thomas Kolbe, L29F, The Meadows, $239,000.

Mary Carole Atkinson to C. Kay Bartlett- Schelling, L7A, Mountain Terrace Estates Townhomes Phase I, $235,000.

Scott Steven Oberste to Amanda J. Taylor, 2214 Breckenridge Drive, Little Rock. L240, Colony West 3rd, $235,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Rajendra Pandey, 6608 Wild Rose Loop, North Little Rock. L20 B1, Trammel Loop Phase I, $231,825.

US Bank, NA to US Bank, NA, 11 Butterfly Cove, Little Rock. L179, Otter Creek Community Phase IIIB, $231,294.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Ella Alexandria Fox Dent; Rafe Mathis Dent, 8317 Stacey Lane, North Little Rock. L501, White Oak Crossing Phase II, $224,225.

David A. Simpson; June A. Simpson to Gail Blocker; Larry Blocker, 109 Lynnewood Place, Jacksonville. L120, Deerewood, $220,000.

Samuel O. Williams to Mary Mauren Kennedy, 7415 Illinois St., Little Rock. L4 B8, Riffel & Rhoton's Forest Park Highland, $210,000.

ODS Enterprises, LLC to David Hays, L56 B1, Waterview Estates Phase III, $210,000.

RR4 Opco1, LP to Hazel Garcia Sadaya, 2115 Wilson Road, Little Rock. L11 B3, Hicks Interurban, $207,000.

Carla Lynn Covington to Christian McIntosh, 1923 Dakota Drive, North Little Rock. L5-R B404, Indian Hills Townhomes, $206,000.

Elizabeth Bard to Keagon Doyle, 1603 Calgary Trail, Little Rock. L14, Point West 3rd Phase 2B, $202,500.

Pinnacle Property Ventures, LLC to Megan King, L2 B10, Lakewood, $200,000.

Michael D. Lewellen; Tara D. Lewellen to Heather Stewart; Steven Stewart, 14316 Quinn Road, Maumelle. Pt NE NW 21-3N-13W, $200,000.

Tony T. Taylor; Annette Taylor; Taylor Living Trust to JK Liquor Investment, LLC, Pt SE NE 14-4N-11W, $199,000.

RR5 Opco1, LP to Kenneth Davenport; Kenya Davenport, 7 Lehigh Court, Little Rock. L202, Campus Place 2nd, $189,000.

John M. Eagle to Eugene A. Eagle; Doris Eagle, 5037 Lakeview Road, North Little Rock. L74 B200, Park Hill NLR, $189,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Zyhiem McKinney; Michael Johnson, Jr., 6601 Wild Rose Loop, North Little Rock. L2 B2, Trammel Loop Phase I, $188,425.

Mary Jane Carpenter; Tommy Royce Carpenter, Sr. (dec'd) to Claudia Tapia; Samuel Marines, 9412 Sunset Lane, Little Rock. Ls2-3, Alexander, $187,500.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to Michael Solie; Bonnie Solie, 1923 Michael Drive, Little Rock. L56, Brownwood Terrace Phase 2, $185,100.

Pleasant Properties, LLC to Adam Joseph Wiechern, L161, Kingwood Place, $184,300.

Robert Blair; Sharon Welch-Blair (dec'd) to Sharon Kiel, Ls5-6 B13, Fulton, $184,150.

CHB Properties, LLC to Tami Rene Dickerson, 920 Curtis Sykes Drive, North Little Rock. L17 B5, East Central, $184,000.

Dan Hild; Gay Merwin-Hild to Anna Boyd, 4931 Lochridge Road, North Little Rock. Ls50-51 B207, Park Hill NLR, $180,069.

Sydney Danielle Modua to Michael H. Montgomery; Cynthia R. Montgomery, 104 Ann Ave., Sherwood. L3 B5, Witt's, $175,000.

James Spivey; Estate of Charlotte Jean Spivey (dec'd) to Michael A. Smith; Kayla Dunmire, 309 Neal St., Jacksonville. L6 B2, Oak View Annex No. 1, $175,000.

Shanda L. Fortson; Johnny L. Fortson to April D. Ray, 6212 Blackhawk Drive, North Little Rock. L20 B2, Indian Hills, $170,000.

Leigh Thomas to Damian Michael Brooks; Samantha Jade Brooks, 7501 L St., Little Rock. L2, Glenwood Heights Annex No. 1, $169,900.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to KT LR Holdings, LLC, 6 W. Avalon Drive, North Little Rock. L2 B3, Heyden's North Little Rock Heights, $167,600.

Melissa Tucker to Steve O'Connor; Kathy O'Connor, L33 B5, Park Hill NLR, $166,000.

Elko Holdings, LLC to Andrew David Little; Kourtney Layton-Little, 4812 & 4814 Lynn Lane, North Little Rock. L4 B4, Arrowhead Manor, $160,000.

Achieving Excellence Industries, LLC to Austin Everett Gaither, 910 Lewis St., Little Rock. L4 B7, Jansen, $157,000.

REI Nation, LLC to Jalesh, LLC, L85, Bamboo Village Phase III, $155,000.

Don Stephenson, III; Donald D. Stephenson; Kristina Goldman to Leslie Kathleen Rose, 5623 Green Valley Ave., North Little Rock. L29 B10, Valley View, $155,000.

Rocky G. Bennett to Kamecha Jones, 14400 Brown Road, Little Rock. Pt SW NE 19-1S-12W, $155,000.

Parish Reynolds to Casandra R. Nicholas, 49 Del Tara Drive, Jacksonville. L83, Tara Mount, $152,500.

Lisa E. Carter; Lisa E. Lowe; John T. Carter to Melinda Barrett, L16 B2, Crystal Valley Manor, $150,000.

Margaret Golden; John W. Golden (dec'd) to Southern Asset Management, Inc., Tract 26, Independence Farms, $150,000.

Emmanuel Robledo to Jessica N. Wells, 5722 Trenton Lane, Little Rock. L144, McClellan Place, $150,000.