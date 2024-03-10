Three dead, multiple injured in Jonesboro shooting

Three people are dead and multiple injured following a shooting that occured early Sunday morning at an unauthorized private party at a warehouse located at 641 Burke Ave. in Jonesboro, according to a social media post from the Jonesboro Police Department.

As of 2:30 p.m. Sunday, five victims were being treated for wounds sustained during the shooting.

Jonesboro police officers were dispatched to the address shortly before 5 a.m. and found three people killed and others suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a Jonesboro Police Department post on Facebook from around 7 a.m. Sunday.

Upon further investigation, officers found that two of those killed in the shooting -- one male and one female -- knew the suspect, according to a social media post from the department posted shortly before 11 a.m. Police also discovered that the the third dead person found at the scene was also the suspect in the shooting. At this time, it is unclear how the suspect died.

According to a notice from the Jonesboro Fire Department left on the door at 641 Burke Ave., the warehouse had not been authorized by the city "to be used as an assembly." The notice also states that the Jonesboro Fire Marshals Division found multiple code violations during its investigation of the structure Sunday and have disconnected the electrical utilities, adding that the warehouse "cannot be used for any purpose without coming through the established process set forth by the City of Jonesboro."

This is an ongoing investigation.



