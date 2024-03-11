Former Washington County sheriff’s deputy arrested on murder charge connected to December traffic stop

FAYETTEVILLE -- A former Washington County sheriff's deputy was arrested Monday in connection with a December traffic stop during which he shot and killed a Rogers man, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.

Stevon Grindstaff, 28, of Fayetteville was charged by a special prosecutor with first-degree murder and aggravated assault following an investigation by the Arkansas State Police, the release states. Grindstaff was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Grindstaff, who was a six-year employee of the Sheriff's Office, was terminated prior to his arrest, according to the release.

About 10:36 p.m. Dec. 3, Grindstaff attempted to stop Scottie Stacy, 57, who was driving a pickup at Blue Springs Road and Beav-O-Rama Road in northeast Washington County. Stacy refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued, with Stacy driving through a fence, down a dead-end road and into a field, where he stopped, according to a December news release.

When Grindstaff got out of the patrol car to approach Stacy, Stacy began rapidly accelerating in reverse toward Grindstaff and the patrol car, striking the patrol car, according to the release.

Grindstaff fired his weapon in response to Stacy's actions, according to the release. Stacy died at the scene. A passenger in the pickup was not injured, according to a release from Arkansas State Police.

Sheriff Jay Cantrell asked the State Police's Criminal Investigation Division to investigate the shooting.