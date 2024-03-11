Man arrested Wednesday in connection to dead dog nailed to a sign in White County

A man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a November incident involving a dead dog nailed to a sign in White County, the sheriff's office said.

On Nov. 12, 2023, the White County sheriff's office responded to reports of a dead dog that had been nailed to a sheet of plywood that had a message spray painted onto it, a news release from the sheriff's office said.

The sign, which was found near the intersection of Fairview and Panther Creek Road, read "This What happens to Dogs Drop Off Here," the release stated.

The department's criminal investigation division responded and spoke to a suspect regarding the incident.

Officials announced Monday that Franklin Smith, 36, had been arrested on Wednesday in connection with the incident.

Smith had a warrant for aggravated cruelty to a dog, cat or equine, public display of obscenity and disorderly conduct, the release stated.

He was bonded on these charges, the release said. His next court date is April 2 at 9:00 am in the Circuit Court of Judge Mark Pate.