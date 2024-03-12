Arkansas IDs will no longer have gender-neutral option

Arkansas IDs will no longer have a gender-neutral option, ending a policy that allowed Arkansans to opt for an "X" in lieu of a male or female designation on their driver's license or other forms of state IDs.

The Department of Finance and Administration announced the policy change Tuesday in a news release, saying it will repeal "existing administrative practice that allows license holders to change their gender without any verifiable information, or to utilize an 'X' in lieu of gender."

"This policy is just common sense," Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in the news release. "Only women give birth, men shouldn't play women's sports, and there are only two genders.

"As long as I'm governor, Arkansas state government will not endorse nonsense."

The policy change won't affect existing IDs, which will remain valid until their expiration date, according to the news release.

Currently there are 342 Arkansas driver's licenses and 174 state IDs that have an "X" designation listed under gender, Finance Department spokesman Scott Hardin told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

While the new policy will take effect immediately for new IDs and licenses, Hardin said, the Finance Department has submitted an emergency rule to be reviewed by lawmakers on the Arkansas Legislative Council's Executive Subcommittee.



