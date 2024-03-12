Bella Vista to host tree giveaway

BELLA VISTA– The City of Bella Vista is hosting a spring tree and shrub giveaway to Bella Vista residents in April.

Sign up will open for residents at 9 a.m. Friday, March 29. Species are available on a first come, first served basis. One tree or shrub per household is allowed, the release states. The giveaway is Friday, April 12.

Instructions for pickup will be sent to those who have successfully registered to receive a tree or shrub. Residents must provide proof of residency at pickup.

Species available this year include Sand Cherry, Arborvitae, Saskatoon Serviceberry, Red Osier Dogwood, Flowering Dogwood, Smooth Hydrangea, False Indigo Bush, Staghorn Sumac, and Prairie Red American Plum.

More information

https://bellavistaar.gov/arborday