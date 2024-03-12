Marriages

Eliot Watts, 47, and Genenda Gentry, 55, both of Little Rock.

Patrick Mitchell Jr., 27, of Little Rock and Sydni Hughes-Ingram, 24, of Dallas, Tex.

Byron Jenkins, 49, and Anita Bunche, 44, both of Little Rock.

Phillip Douglas, 30, and Taylor Watkins, 27, both of Desoto, Tex.

Alberto Perez, 37, and Catarina Vi Sambrano, 24, both of Little Rock.

James Newton, 51, of Little Rock and Yolanda Presberry, 51, of Maumelle.

Rickey Wilson, 69, and Meranda Valley, 63, both of Little Rock.

Jonathan Farmer, 50, and Dora Thompson, 47, both of North Little Rock.

Joseph Scott, 37, of North Little Rock and Floy'shunda Hansen, 34, of Little Rock.

Ferdinand Lim, 46, and Tiffany Partin, 41, both of Little Rock.

John Watson, 53, of Jacksonville and Mitzie Petty, 54, of Greenwood.

Dennis Romine, 70, of Emory, Texas, and Julie Clifton, 56, of Hot Springs.

Wilson Onwumere, 41, and Mary Chiesoiro, 34, both of North Little Rock.

Mia Lewis, 43, and Mark Lewis, 50, both of El Dorado.

Camillie Hatchett, 20, and Henry Rodgers, 21, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

24-733. Gary Allen v. Devonne Donahue.

24-737. Taiwan Williams v. Michael Williams.

24-740. Danielle Smith v. Aaron Thomas.

24-742. Richard Retford v. Hannah Retford.

24-743. Dixie Nelson v. Johnathan Nelson.

24-745. Antoinette Noid v. Lamonte Boyd.

24-756. Christopher Allen v. Tina Allen.

24-759. Gilda Wright v. Francisco Hernandez.

24-760. Charlotte Dedmon v. Lawrence Nichols.

24-761. Alexander Bay Liu v. Didkovskaia Daria.

GRANTED

23-2163. Shedrick Thompson v. Ursula Thompson.

23-3538. Lequisha Urquhart v. Carlos Urquhart.

23-4062. James Word v. Sophia Bazzi.

24-293. Matthew McNay v. Hailey Davis.

24-324. Chad Moorman v. Rachel Moorman.

24-352. Thomas Kenley v. Faith Kenley.