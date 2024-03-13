Soledad O’Brien to deliver keynote address at Women’s Leadership Symposium in Little Rock

Soledad O'Brien -- a journalist who hosts the Hearst TV political magazine program "Matter of Fact with Soledad O'Brien" and a frequent correspondent for HBO's "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" program -- will be the keynote speaker for the Soirée Women's Leadership Symposium in Little Rock.

The symposium is an event celebrating the power of women to transform communities and industries through building professional skills, networking, opening conversations and creating a collaborative movement to bring professionals together. Soirée magazine organizes the event, now in its sixth year, with help from other sponsors.

During her professional career, O'Brien has anchored shows on CNN, MSNBC and NBC. Her work has been recognized with four Emmy awards, twice with the George Foster Peabody Award, three times with the Gracie Award, which honors women in media, and twice with Cine Awards for her work in documentary films. She has also received an Alfred I. DuPont Award.

She founded Soledad O'Brien Productions, a multi-platform media production company.

The Soirée Women's Leadership Symposium in Little Rock is on May 2.

Other main stage speakers are Dr. Jessica Coker, assistant professor, the University of Arkansas at Medical Sciences Department of Psychiatry and Department of OB/GYN; Dr. Kalena Jones, director of ARHome Program for Baptist Health; Dr. Yara Robertson, medical director of Surgery at CARTI; and Dr. Sabrina Young, a business psychologist and founder of Tap the Potential, an organization that helps businesses learn best practices and fosters helping other entrepreneurs.

Registration and other information for the Soirée Women's Leadership Symposium in Little Rock is available here.