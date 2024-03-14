Bella Vista man gets 20 years for sexually assaulting three underage girls

BENTONVILLE -- A Bella Vista man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after admitting to sexually assaulting three girls.

Jason Worley, 39, pleaded guilty Thursday to three counts of sexual assault and manufacturing of a controlled substance. The plea was under an agreement negotiated by Cody Dowden, Worley's attorney, with Kelsey Six, deputy prosecutor.

Six told Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren that Worley engaged in sex with three minors and was in a position of trust and authority over them.

Worley was arrested in March 2023. His wife, Jennifer, was also arrested in connection with the investigation.

Bella Vista police started investigating after receiving a complaint concerning Worley sexually assaulting girls, according to a probable cause affidavit.

One of the girls reported Worley had touched her inappropriately, according to the affidavit.

Police learned Worley had sent one of the girls sexually explicit photographs via Snapchat, according to the affidavit. The affidavit references Worley sending other girls illicit messages via Snapchat.

The investigation revealed Worley had a marijuana-growing setup in a closet with a ventilation system and there was also a safe in the closet containing drug paraphernalia he would share with the girls for smoking marijuana, the affidavit states.

One girl reported she had trouble remembering events because of all the drugs and alcohol she was given while at the Worley's house, according to the affidavit.

A mother called police to report she found a video on her daughter's cellphone showing her smoking from a bong while Jennifer Worley was in the background fondling the girl over her shirt and reaching underneath the shirt, according to the affidavit.

Six read a victim impact statement on behalf of one of the girls.

The girl said in her statement she still has daily reminders of the abuse she suffered from the man who paid her to watch his children.

"I used to be funny and easy going," she said in her statement. "I used to love life. The defendant took that from me."

She said in her statement she is in therapy. She said there were times she had suicidal thoughts and she now has a difficult time trusting men.

"I will come out of this experience a stronger woman," she said in the statement. "I will walk out of this courtroom with my head held high."

Karren accepted the plea agreement and Worley's guilty plea.

Worley was sentenced to 20 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

He will be required to register as a sex offender, and he must complete a sex offender treatment program.

The judge ordered Worley not to have any contact with his victims. He was also ordered not to have any unsupervised contact with any minors except his biological children.

Worley did apologize for his actions and said he hoped the victims could move on and have successful lives.

Jennifer Worley, 39, is charged with sexual assault. She previously pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Her next court appearance is set for May 16.