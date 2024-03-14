Meghan Trainor returns to Rogers, drops new song with T-Pain

ROGERS -- Grammy award winner Meghan Trainor brings the bass back to Rogers this fall.

Trainor has announced her sixth full-length album, Timeless, to be released June 14 via Epic Records and a North American tour, including a show at the Walmart AMP on Oct. 10.

Music starts at 6:30 p.m. with Paul Russell and Chris Olsen as part of the Cox Concert Series. Gates open at 5 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $29.50 to $99.50, plus fees. Fans may register for presale access through March 21 at Meghan-Trainor.com. Citi presale will start at 10 a.m. Tuesday and to the public at 10 a.m. March 22. Purchase tickets and add-ons at www.amptickets.com or by calling (479) 443-5600.