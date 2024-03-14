Organizers cancel Delta Roots Music Festival in Helena-West Helena

The 2024 Delta Roots Music Festival, originally scheduled for May 11 in downtown Helena-West Helena, has been canceled.

"While we had hoped to bring the magic of Delta Roots Music Festival to our audience once again this year, unforeseen circumstances have led us to this unfortunate conclusion," festival chairwoman Kim Liston said in a Wednesday news release.

The festival was founded as a way to celebrate and promote music of the Arkansas Delta. The inaugural festival was held April 27, 2019, and was a tribute to legendary country artist Conway Twitty, who was born in nearby Friars Point, Miss., but who grew up in Helena. In 2021, the festival paid homage to the music of Phillips County native Levon Helm. Past performers include Paul Thorn, Earl & Them and C.W. Gatlin.

Despite this year's cancellation, "organizers remain committed to celebrating the rich musical legacy of the Delta," according to the press release. "They express their gratitude to all supporters and encourage them to stay tuned for future announcements regarding the Helena festivals."