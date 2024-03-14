Redcrest includes trio of Arkansans

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Three Arkansans are among 50 anglers competing for the Redcrest Bass Fishing Championship today through Sunday at Lay Lake.

The Redcrest is the championship event for Major League Fishing's Pro Bass Tour, which consists of seven regular season qualifying events. Mark Rose of Wynne, Spencer Shuffield of Hot Springs and Dylan Hays of Hot Springs will represent the Natural State for a chance at the $300,000 top prize. The field also contains Edwin Evers of Talalla, Okla., winner of the first Redcrest in 2019, Dustin Connell of Clanton, Ala., winner of the 2021 Redcrest, and Bryan Thrift, winner of the 2023 Redcrest.

Jordan Lee, a two-time Bassmaster Classic champion, and Kevin VanDam, a four-time Bassmaster Classic champion and bass fishing's all-time leading money winner, will also compete. VanDam will retire from professional fishing after this event.

Joe Opager, chief of communications for Major League Fishing, said the tournament showcases the most talented, most successful anglers in the sport.

"These guys have fished across the country, seven events all year long, to make it to this event," Opager said. "It's the biggest payday in bass fishing. It's one of the most prestigious titles that you can win and add to your resume, and we're looking forward to a great event."

Though overshadowed by other fisheries in the area, Lay Lake has figured prominently in bass fish history. George Cochran of Hot Springs, a three-time world champion, won his second Bassmaster Classic title here in 1996. Boyd Duckett, an owner of Major League Fishing, won the 2007 Classic on Lay Lake, beating VanDam and Skeet Reese. Lay Lake also hosted the 2002 Classic, won by Jay Yelas.

Redcrest, as well as Major League Fishing Tour, is known for its unique format. Anglers are credited for the weight of every bass they catch. For this tournament, a qualifying bass must weigh at least 2 pounds. Bass are weighed and released immediately. In most formats, anglers only weigh in their five heaviest bass.

All 50 anglers will fish today and Friday. The 20 anglers with the heaviest cumulative weights after the second qualifying round will advance to the first knockout round on Saturday. They will begin the knockout round with zero weight. The 10 anglers with the heaviest weights will advance to the championship round on Sunday. The angler with the heaviest weight on Sunday will win the championship.

The competition will livestream on MajorLeagueFishing.com, and also on the MyOutdoorTV (MOTV) app. Chad McKee and J.T. Kenney will host live coverage on four days of competition from 7:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. Central.