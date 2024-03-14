Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First psot — 12:30 p.m.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 2-9 (22.2%)

MEET 105-357 (29.5%)

LEE'S LOCK Radical Right in the fourth

BEST BET Cactus in the sixth

LONG SHOT Doublecheck in the ninth

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $33,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $20,000

GOGO BOBBYJO** finished second in her return from a layoff, and the winner moved up and recorded a repeat victory. AVALON GIRL finished seventh in a key, high-dollar maiden claiming route at Churchill, and the Brad Cox trainee makes her three-year-old debut in a softer spot. BUMP IN THE NIGHT has finished in the money in consecutive races, and she is a threat if able to hold form for new connections.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 Gogo BobbyjoBealmearHartman5-2

5 Avalon GirlChuanCox2-1

4 Bump in the NightHebertCambray3-1

3 Valerie BlueBejaranoGarcia5-1

7 Cry If I Want ToBowenPuhl8-1

8 Sheza ShenaniganBarbosaOrtiz12-1

1 Dixie RagCourtJansen20-1

2 Catalina SunrisePusacRufino30-1

2 Purse $32,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $12,500

DISTORTED SECRETS** has finished in the money in eight consecutive races, including a pair of victories, and her natural speed puts her in a position to win turning into the stretch. CHASING SHADOWS finished second in a similar spot just two races back, and she was overmatched in her last race. CADEAU DE PAIX has competed in allowance races over the past fourteen months, and Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen has her spotted to contend.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 Distorted SecretsHernandezJordan5-2

1 Chasing ShadowsGallardoRiecken5-1

6 Cadeau de PaixAsmussenAsmussen4-1

2 Willow MoonTorresCravens6-1

5 MusicmansandyChuanShorter7-2

7 VartonBowenPuhl6-1

4 Singing EmmaDe La CruzLoy12-1

8 Sassy SageyBealmearHewitt15-1

3 Purse $30,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $7,500

AWESOME FAMILY** finished second at a higher claiming price two races back, and he is at his preferred distance following three sprint races. DEVOTED TO YOU has excellent route speed and is dropping to the lowest price of his career. GALACTIC EMPIRE has competitive Beyer figures, and he may get a fast track after three consecutive starts on a muddy surface.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 Awesome FamilyWalesRiecken3-1

2 Devoted to YouBealmearVance7-2

3 Galactic EmpireBowenMartin9-2

8 Forever CoolPusacRufino5-1

5 D TwoJuarezHewitt5-1

6 Promising ShoesDe La CruzHornsby8-1

4 Georgia DeputyZimmermanPetalino10-1

7 NomoremrniceguyHebertSnodgrass10-1

4 Purse $72,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $62,500

RADICAL RIGHT**** has worked smartly for new and winning trainer Norm Casse, and he is dropping in class and has earned the fastest recent Beyer figures. I'M WIDE AWAKE is moving up in class, but he is the controlling speed and capable of a big effort. FRIAR LAURENCE was a clear winner at this claiming price at Churchill, and he returns fresh following a disappointing race December 30.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Radical RightSantanaCasse7-5

7 I'm Wide AwakeDe La CruzHaran5-2

3 Friar LaurenceChuanGarcia8-1

6 ChipofftheoldblockCourtLauer8-1

2 Go WestAsmussenAsmussen4-1

4 Accidental HeroBarbosaJewell12-1

1 Count de MonetBaileySwearingen20-1

5 Purse $30,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $7,500

CHARTER OAK*** has finished in the money in both of his races after a long layoff, and he keeps the leading rider, and he is dropping to the lowest price of his career. BOLDISH rallied to third in a useful sprint, and the proven two-turn runner drew a favorable post position. CALIFORNIA SWING shows a series of fast works for a stable having a terrific meeting, and the veteran is a three-time winner at Oaklawn.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 Charter OakTorresWard8-5

1 BoldishBarbosaMoquett3-1

3 California SwingBejaranoMorse7-2

2 El FrancoArrietaCombs9-2

4 Square DealQuinonezMilligan8-1

7 Cost BasisZimmermanMartin20-1

5 Bella's PrayerGallardoHaran30-1

8 Easy Big BoyBealmearHewitt30-1

6 Purse $44,000, 5 1/2 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $30,000

CACTUS*** was beaten only two-lengths in a return from an eight-month vacation, and he had a nice subsequent breeze, and he is dropping in price. INDULGE had to overcome a sluggish start when beaten a quickly diminishing neck, and the consistent finisher represents a winning stable. RAVEN'S NEST is moving up a condition following a determined victory, which earned a competitive Beyer figure.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 CactusTorresMorse2-1

5 IndulgeArrietaSchultz3-1

1 Raven's NestLeparouxMoquett4-1

4 ConceptVazquezJacquot5-1

8 Midnight MajestyBowenPuhl8-1

3 City of CloudsBarbosaJewell10-1

2 Hot TicketLanderosCaster15-1

7 Captain JackFuentesDurham20-1

7 Purse $140,000, 1 3/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, allowance

SUN THUNDER*** was compromised by a wide trip when beaten two-lengths as an odds-on favorite, and the consistent colt has experience at extended route distance and his class should prevail. ALEXANDER HELIOS has worked fast and often since having a two-race winning streak snapped on a muddy surface, and he has route speed and his trainer has heated up. B MINOR had blinkers removed and responded with an improved third-place finish behind a talented Steve Asmussen trainee.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

12 Sun ThunderVazquezMcPeek8-5

6 Alexander HeliosLeparouxWard3-1

2 B MinorTorresDiodoro9-2

13 Battle StrikeQuinonezAshford6-1

9 RivalryBejaranoMoquett5-1

11 Indian GulchArrietaVan Berg12-1

5 City LegendBealmearAltamirano15-1

7 NamesakeBaileySwearingen15-1

14 Archie the GizaVazquezMedina20-1

4 NullarborLanderosManley20-1

8 Guided ArrowEsquivelContreras20-1

1 HarleezyCourtHartlage30-1

10 Auto GlideBarbosaCompton30-1

3 Magna TapHarrCates50-1

8 Purse $140,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up which have never won two races, allowance

MEDIA MOGUL*** has finished no worse than second in a five-race career, and the consistent finisher is equally effective on fast and wet tracks. ZAMBEZI crossed the wire one position behind the top selection last month, and he is another with a strong finishing punch. MY UNCLE LEON was a clear maiden allowance winner at Churchill in his only previous race with Cristian Torres aboard.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 Media MogulLanderosCaster8-5

6 ZambeziAsmussenAsmussen2-1

5 My Uncle LeonTorresMilligan9-2

2 Code FiveQuinonezOwens12-1

4 Plausible DenileSantanaDiVito8-1

1 AxtonArrietaVon Hemel12-1

8 Mo's TreasureJuarezLukas15-1

7 Flying HoudiniBealmearWest30-1

9 Purse $60,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $50,000

DOUBLECHECK** pressed an honest pace before tiring in a useful career debut, and he is bred to go this far, and trainer Doug Anderson sports strong numbers with horses stretching out. SECRET STRATEGY owns the field's fastest Beyer figure, and he is dropping in class and drew a favorable post position. SPEAKNG LOUD had a slightly troubled trip when rallying to third and galloping out well in a sprint debut.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 DoublecheckDe La CruzAnderson12-1

1 Secret StrategyChuanChleborad6-1

3 Speaking LoudBealmearMcPeek3-1

9 Mr WorksTorresCompton7-2

12 BradfordAsmussenAsmussen4-1

10 All Green LightsArrietaPrather8-1

5 More Money MoBarbosaEspinoza15-1

6 Gentle BenHarrCates15-1

11 Our Heavenly GiftLanderosHornsby15-1

2 Outlaw RunZimmermanCline20-1

4 Unnecessary TricksBaileyHartlage20-1

8 Hard Luck HenryCastilloSoto30-1

13 Crime ZoneVazquezMason30-1