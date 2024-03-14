Sherwood man arrested on child pornography charges

After 2½ years of evading authorities, a Sherwood man was arrested Monday on child pornography charges, the Arkansas State Police announced.

Robert Daniel Payne Jr., 51, was apprehended at a restaurant on Warden Road in North Little Rock and was charged with eight counts of distributing, possessing, and/or viewing of materials depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

Officers executed a search warrant at Payne's Sherwood residence in August 2019, seizing electronic devices and other evidence.

It wasn't until September 2021 that arrest warrants were issued.

"This case shows that persistence pays off," said State Police Colonel Mike Hagar in a news release. "I am so proud of our Criminal Investigations Division for never giving up the search for this suspect."

Payne has pled innocent to the charges.