SWAC BASEBALL UAPB 17, PHILANDER SMITH 7

UAPB 17, PHILANDER SMITH 7

For the second day in a row, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff overcame an early deficit against the Panthers to cruise at the Torii Hunter Complex in Pine Bluff.

Juan Zorola hit a two-run home run in the first inning to give Philander Smith (1-14) a 2-0 lead. UAPB (9-8), which also trailed 2-0 on Tuesday before storming back for a 16-5 win, tied the game at 2-2 in the second, but the Panthers pushed across four runs in the third, sparked by a two-run single from Jax Golden. However, the Golden Lions rallied in a big way.

UAPB scored 13 unanswered runs, including nine during a huge fourth inning. Trinidad DeLaGarza, Lawrence Noble, Darrius Brown, Malachi Jeffries and Ben VanMaanen all had run-scoring hits in the frame.

DeLaGarza and VanMaanen registered three hits apiece and combined to drive in seven runs for UAPB.

Zorola and Parsley Jackson both collected two hits apiece for Philander Smith.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette