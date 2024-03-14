Tornado spotted near Hot Springs Village

A tornado struck near Hot Springs Village on Thursday night, the National Weather Service confirmed.

The service picked up a debris signature on radar around 8:05 p.m. that indicated a tornado present near the town in Garland and Saline counties, a post on X, formerly Twitter, states. Baseball-sized hail was also reported there.

A forecaster with the service's North Little Rock office said it hadn't gotten any direct reports yet as of about 8:30 p.m. and wouldn't know more until later in the night.