Tornado spotted near Hot Springs Village

Today at 8:35 p.m.

by Grant Lancaster

Powerful tornadoes ripped through Oklahoma May 3, 1999 including this storm that was ripping apart Bridge Creek, Okla. The storm packed winds that were measured up to 318 miles per hour at one point. The storms killed 44 people. (AP Photo/J. Pat Carter)
A tornado struck near Hot Springs Village on Thursday night, the National Weather Service confirmed.

The service picked up a debris signature on radar around 8:05 p.m. that indicated a tornado present near the town in Garland and Saline counties, a post on X, formerly Twitter, states. Baseball-sized hail was also reported there.

A forecaster with the service's North Little Rock office said it hadn't gotten any direct reports yet as of about 8:30 p.m. and wouldn't know more until later in the night.

