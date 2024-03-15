Get ready for the solar spectacle: Top events for the 2024 eclipse in Arkansas





In 2024, a large swath of Arkansas -- including Little Rock -- will be in the path of a total solar eclipse. Many events are planned across the state to mark the occassion. Below is a not-comprehensive list for those looking for something to do that week or the day of the eclipse.

(Editor's Note: Please visit our Eclipse page for the latest coverage!)

LITTLE ROCK

Little Rock Zoo's 2024 Solar Eclipse: The Little Rock Zoo at 1 Zoo Drive in Little Rock plans to host an eclipse experience with three options to choose from.

The "party on the path" option is scheduled for April 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It includes zoo admission and eclipse glasses. Tickets are $20 for members and $32 for non-members. Lunch will be served in the Civitan Pavilion by Adam's Catfish from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

The second option is the "pull up on the path" tailgate party, which will begin at 7 a.m. on April 8. Guests who purchase this pass will have exclusive access to a gated private lot on the zoo grounds.

This VIP package will cost $1500 and includes admission for up to six individuals. The zoo will provide a continental breakfast with complimentary mimosas and bloody marys. Lunch will also be catered by Adam's Catfish under the eclipse hospitality tent.

There are only 40 "pull up on the path" tickets available.

The third option is the "Eclipse Day Zoo General Admission" ticket for April 8. Pricing for the general admission option is $30. Memberships and free passes will not be honored for this event.

Eclipse Day tickets are limited to just 2,000.

Clinton Presidential Center celebration: The Clinton Presidential Center has scheduled a celebration from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1200 President Clinton Ave. in Little Rock.

Two packages are available for purchase.

The "Sun package" includes entry to the solar eclipse lounge and a buffet lunch with beverages, beer and wine. It also includes museum admission, a custom eclipse t-shirt, a sticker, a souvenir credential and a pair of eclipse-viewing glasses. Sun package tickets are $250 each, and sales end on April 2.

The "Moon package" includes museum admission, a custom eclipse t-shirt, a sticker, a pair of eclipse glasses and exclusive reservation access at 42 bar and table. Moon package tickets are $100 each, and ticket sales end on April 7.

Reserved parking in the Clinton Center's parking lots is also scheduled to be available until April 8, for $20, but those interested in purchasing parking are encouraged to purchase it in advance.

The museum will only be open on April 8 to those who have purchased a package; there will be no general admission offered.

MORRILTON

Solar Eclipse Balloon Festival: The Petit Jean Farmer's Market plans to host a Solar Eclipse Balloon Festival in partnership with Fly Petit Jean from 8-5 p.m. on April 8. The location for this event is 1039 Winrock Drive in Morrilton.

Admission to the festival is free, and balloon ride ticket prices vary from $20 tethered to $400 untethered. Balloon rides are limited, so those interested in purchasing one should do so in advance.

The event will also host a vendor village and local artists. Souvenirs, glasses, activities, food and drink will be available.

Camping and lodging are also available, but spots are limited.

HOT SPRINGS

2024 Eclipse Watch Party at Mid-America Science Museum: The Mid-America Science Museum at 500 Mid-America Blvd. in Hot Springs is planning to host an exclusive Eclipse Watch Party on April 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are $25 and include entrance for one person, access to all museum exhibits, free special digital dome planetarium shows and one pair of themed Mid-America solar glasses. An eclipse lunch add-on (sandwich, chips, cookie, drink) is also available for $15. Admission is free for children under 2.

Pre-registration is required; tickets will not be sold at the door.

HEBER SPRINGS

Eclipse Fest: Heber Springs plans on holding an eclipse festival throughout the city, starting on April 5 and continuing through April 8.

General admission is free, with multiple venues throughout the city expected to have live music, food and more.

POTTSVILLE

Eclipse Wedding Ceremony: Lovebirds seeking a unique romantic experience and waiting for the right time to get married or renew their vows may be interested in the Pottsville Eclipse Wedding Ceremony, which is set to be held on East Ash Street in Pottsville from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on April 8.

The event, organized by Kim Boren and River Valley Notary Solutions, offers various packages, ranging from $75 to $500.

All packages include gourmet cupcakes and non-alcoholic beverages, a DJ with music and dancing, a ceremony, marriage licenses completed by an officiant, solar eclipse sunglasses and professionally decorated photo opportunities at the reception.

Sales end on April 8, but interested parties are encouraged to register in advance.

MENA

Eclipse-mas: The city of Mena's advertising and promotion commission plans to host an "Eclipse-Mas" solar eclipse festival throughout Mena from April 4 until April 9.

Admission is free.

One of the main events will be the Avalon Eclipse Music Festival at Avalon Keep Botanical Gardens, 4671 Arkansas 8. It is scheduled to begin on at 1 p.m. April 4 and end at 2 p.m. on April 9.

Another attraction set to be available is Blue Zipline and Farm, located at 142 Polk Road 185. That'll be available from April 4-8. Pricing varies by package selection and availability is limited, so patrons are encouraged to register in advance.

DYESS

Festival at the Johnny Cash Boyhood Home: The Johnny Cash Boyhood Home at 110 Center Drive in Dyess is planning to host a solar eclipse festival. Various events and camping spots are limited.

The historic site expects to host NASA scientist Les Johnson, who will share the science of solar eclipses for a special "lunch and learn" event. Tickets for this event are very limited, so pre-purchase is highly encouraged.

FLIPPIN

Solar Eclipse Paint Party: The Valley Venue at 2803 Marion County 6077 in Flippin is planning a Solar Eclipse Paint Party.

It is scheduled from 6-8 p.m. and expected to be guided by Sandy Garrison. All supplies will be provided, with a choice of two eclipse paintings. Thistle and Grace Co. are also set to provide items for patrons who would like to shop.

A potato bar will be available, and dessert will be served. General admission is $50.

VIRTUAL

Total Solar Eclipse 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2.: From April 7-30, Virtual Run Events by Moon Joggers is hosting a virtual run to celebrate this rare celestial event. Participants can register online for the event, which costs $18.

Participants are encouraged to complete their event on April 8 and may choose from the traditional 26.2-mile marathon, 13.1-mile half marathon, 10k, 5k, or even 1-mile events.

Included with each registration is a themed participation medal and custom bib, and 15% of the registration fees will be donated to the Skin Cancer Foundation.