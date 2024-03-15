LIVE! A Music Calendar: All Aboard! The Music Depot Hosts Jazzy Reopening tonight in Rogers

All aboard! The Music Depot in Rogers reopens with A Night of Jazz with Tom Braxton & Michael Fields Jr. starting at 7 p.m. today. After the soft opening in July 2023, Music Depot closed in October for renovations to the space. The jazz and blues club reopens with new amenities like a beautiful vault bar and drink menu, new restroom facilities, and it's fully accessible.

The venue at 206 W. Walnut St. in Rogers will host an array of musical genres including jazz, blues, rock, hip-hop/R&B, soul, funk and more. The Music Depot will also focus on educating and serving music students with open jams, workshops, clinics, and artist residencies.

ELSEWHERE

George's Majestic Lounge -- Happy hour with Earl & Them, 6 p.m. and Minnesota and Abelnation, 9:30 p.m. today; Arkansauce and Stillhouse Junkies, 8:30 p.m. Saturday; Fayetteville Pop Festival with Yuni Wa, White Mansion, The Phlegms, Benjamin Del Shreve, Pura Coco, Jasper Logan, Monk Is King, Moonsong and Squash Garden, 2-10 p.m. Sunday in Fayetteville.

ARt deCentrale Gallery -- Korey McKelvy, 5:30 p.m. today in Springdale.

The Aud -- The Ghost Town Blues Band, 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Eureka Springs

Walton Arts Center -- U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters, 7:30 p.m. Saturday (free) in Fayetteville.

Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar -- Buddy Shute & Friends, 6 p.m. Tuesday in Fayetteville.

Gotahold Brewery -- March to August, 4 p.m. Sunday in Eureka Springs.

JJ's Live -- Waka Flocka Flame, Monday; Sierra Ferrell, Tuesday in Fayetteville.

Hero's -- Takes the Cake, Protohive and TownHouseFire, 8 p.m. today; Frailstate, Holy Smokes, Mildenhall and Maxx Lemaster, 8 p.m. Saturday; The Crumbs, 6 p.m. Sunday in Fort Smith.

The Knotty Pint -- Mike Oregano, 8 p.m. Sunday in Fort Smith.

The Bakery District -- Fort Smith Blues Jam, 1 p.m. Sunday in Fort Smith.

TempleLive Fort Smith -- Frank Foster, 8 p.m. Saturday; Shenandoah, 7 p.m. Thursday.

Meteor Guitar Gallery -- Wunderpus featuring Amie Bishop, 8 p.m. today; Jukebox Confession and Church Street, 7 p.m. Saturday; Some Guy Named Robb, Sally Roussin, Mark Currey and Ceci Allen, 6:30 p.m. March 21 in Bentonville.

