GOLF

Three share Players' lead

Rory McIlroy had a lot of birdies and a little drama Thursday in The Players Championship. All that mattered to him was having a share of the lead at the TPC Sawgrass. McIlroy tied The Players Championship record with 10 birdies, offset by two tee shots into the water, for his lowest start ever at the PGA Tour's flagship event. He had a 7-under 65 to share the lead with U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark and Xander Schauffele. Schauffele played bogey-free with a two nervous moments toward the end of his round, one leading to birdie and another for an unlikely par save. Clark, already a winner at Pebble Beach this year, came on strong with three late birdies. McIlroy tied the tournament record of 10 birdies, last done by Cameron Smith in the final round when he won in 2022. And to think he had tee shots on the 18th and the seventh hole that he pulled into water. Former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore is tied for 76th place after an even-par round of 72. Nico Echavarria (Razorbacks) posted a 1-over 73.

BASKETBALL

Oklahoma State fires coach

Oklahoma State fired men's Coach Mike Boynton on Thursday. Boynton had a 119-109 record in seven seasons at the school. The Cowboys went 12-20 this season and lost their opening game of the Big 12 Tournament to UCF on Tuesday. The Cowboys reached only one NCAA Tournament under Boynton as he dealt with the fallout from an NCAA investigation. His teams often were gritty and defensive-minded but struggled to score. In 2020, an NCAA infractions committee gave the Cowboys a one-year postseason ban and other penalties after former assistant coach Lamont Evans accepted up to $22,000 so he could help steer athletes to certain financial advisers. Oklahoma State immediately fired Evans after he was arrested in 2017, and the school said it fully cooperated with the NCAA's inquiry.

Ford out at Saint Louis

Saint Louis University Coach Travis Ford is out after eight seasons. Athletic Director Chris May announced Ford's ouster Wednesday night, following the Billikens' season-ending loss to Duquesne in the second round of the Atlantic 10 Tournament. SLU finished 13-20 overall and 5-13 in the A-10. Ford was the third-winningest coach in the program's history, going 146-109, including a 72-64 conference record during his tenure. The Billikens made one NCAA Tournament appearance in 2019 and played in the NIT twice. Ford didn't comment directly on his job status after the loss to Duquesne, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. But he noted that he had "a good 27 years and won a lot of games, developed a lot of relationships."

Fresno coach steps down

Justin Hutson stepped down as coach of Fresno State on Thursday after the Bulldogs were eliminated from the Mountain West Conference tournament. Hutson's contract was set to expire on April 30, and the school did not extend it before the season. The 52-year-old didn't win the MWC tournament championship in his six-year tenure and never led the Bulldogs to the NCAA Tournament. Hutson, hired in 2018 after a successful run as an assistant coach at San Diego State and UNLV, had two 23-win seasons with Fresno State, including his first year with the team. He finished with a 92-94 record with the Bulldogs.

NLRB certifies Dartmouth union

The National Labor Relations Board on Thursday certified a union to represent Dartmouth basketball players after the deadline passed for the school to object to the election. Big Green players voted 13-2 on March 5 to join the Service Employees International Union Local 560 -- the first ever labor union for college athletes. The March 12 deadline was for objections about the election process; the school has appealed to the full board an NLRB regional official's decision that the players are school employees. Barring a successful appeal, the players and school will negotiate a collective bargaining agreement that would cover working conditions such as salary, practice hours and health care benefits.

Paris receives extension

SEC coach of the year Lamont Paris will receive a contract extension and raise at South Carolina, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. The trustees have set a meeting for Friday morning with the only item on the agenda, "Approval of Athletics Employment Contract." Paris' new deal is expected to take him through the 2029-30 season and bring his salary to more than $4 million per season. Paris has led the Gamecocks to a 25-6 mark this season after going 11-21 a year ago in his debut season.

Surgery for Nets' Simmons

Ben Simmons has had back surgery for the second time in three years, with he and the Brooklyn Nets hoping this procedure will provide the relief he needs to complete a full season. The Nets said Simmons had a microscopic partial discectomy on Thursday to alleviate the pinched nerve in his lower back. The surgery was performed at UHealth Jackson Memorial Medical Center by Dr. Timur Urakov, in consultation with Dr. Barth Green. The No. 1 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft is expected to make a full recovery in time for training camp next season. He has played in just 57 games since the Nets acquired him from Philadelphia during the 2021-22 season.

FOOTBALL

Falcons trade QB Ridder

The Atlanta Falcons quickly moved on from Desmond Ridder, trading their former starting quarterback to the Arizona Cardinals for receiver Rondale Moore on Thursday. The dumping of Ridder was no surprise after the Falcons made a big splash in free agency by signing Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract that includes $100 million in guaranteed money. A third-round pick in 2022, Ridder had no future in Atlanta after failing to hold the starting job last season. His tenure with the Falcons ended with a 8-9 record over 17 starts. Ridder will now serve as a backup to Kyler Murray with the Cardinals.

Kendricks to join Cowboys

A change of heart from Eric Kendricks has helped the Dallas Cowboys fill one of their biggest needs in free agency. The free agent linebacker has agreed to join the Cowboys after initially choosing the San Francisco 49ers. Kendricks will have a reunion with new Dallas defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer, who was the 32-year-old's head coach in Minnesota for his first seven years in the NFL. Kendricks spent nine seasons with the Vikings before playing for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023. Kendricks has topped 100 tackles in each of the past eight seasons to tie for the fourth-longest streak of at least 100 tackles since 2000, according to Sportradar. His 1,036 tackles rank third in the NFL in that span, trailing only Bobby Wagner and Lavonte David.

New contract for Lions coach

With the franchise coming off its best season in 32 years, the Detroit Lions have extended the contracts of Coach Dan Campbell and General Manager Brad Holmes through the 2027 season. The club also announced a a multi-year extension with special assistant to the President/CEO and chairperson Chris Spielman. Holmes joined the Lions prior to the start of the 2021 season and has been credited with rebuilding the Lions roster through a vision for sustained success. He drafted well, taking lineman Penei Sewell (2021), receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (2021), defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (2022), receiver Jameson Williams (2022), tight end Jack Campbell (2023), tight end Sam LaPorta (2023, 34th overall) and safety Brian Branch (2023).

Seahawks trade for QB

The Seattle Seahawks are acquiring quarterback Sam Howell from the Washington Commanders in a swap of draft picks, according to a person familiar with the trade. Seattle is getting Howell and fourth- and sixth-round picks from Washington for third- and fifth-rounders, the person said. The picks going to the Seahawks are Nos. 102 and 179 and to the Commanders Nos. 78 and 152. That gives Washington six selections in the top 100. Howell started all 17 games last season for the Commanders and led the NFL with 21 interceptions. He was also sacked a league-high 65 times.

TENNIS

Sinner's streak at 16

Jannik Sinner defeated Jiri Lehecka 6-3, 6-3 to reach the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., on Thursday, running his winning streak to 16 consecutive matches this year. Sinner's streak includes the Australian Open title he won in January. The Italian is 19-0 overall dating to last year's Davis Cup. He's won 21 of his last 22 sets. Sinner made just four unforced errors in the first set when Lehecka had 17 miscues. Sinner got the lone break in the second set in the fourth game with a backhand winner. Lehecka erased Sinner's first match point in the eighth game before Sinner converted his fourth match point in serving it out.

Dartmouth basketball players, including Cade Haskins, left, and Romeo Myrthil leave after voting in Hanover, N.H., Tuesday, March 5, 2024. The Dartmouth men's basketball team has voted to unionize, taking an unprecedented step toward forming the first-ever labor union for college athletes. (AP Photo/Jimmy Golen)

