UA guard Pinion plans to enter portal





FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas guard Joseph Pinion is making plans to enter the transfer portal, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette confirmed on Friday.

Pinion, a four-star signee from Morrilton, has met with Coach Eric Musselman and filled out the paperwork necessary to submit his name when the portal opens on Monday.

The news of Pinion's plans was first reported by Nick Wenger.

The 6-5 guard, who averaged 2.9 points per game in 19 outings and 1 start this season, will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Pinion's departure would mean all six freshmen who signed with the program for the 2022-23 season are no longer at Arkansas. Anthony Black, Nick Smith and Jordan Walsh were all NBA Draft picks after one college season, guard Derrian Ford transferred to Arkansas State and guard Barry Dunning transferred to Alabama-Birmingham after last year.

Pinion logged six "did not play" games out of the last eight in Musselman's tightened rotation and his last score came on a made three-point shot in a 92-63 loss to Tennessee on Feb. 14.

Pinion is the first Arkansas player to make clear his offseason plans since the Razorbacks lost 80-66 in the SEC Tournament on Thursday. The Razorbacks will have a minimum of five scholarship spots open for the recruiting cycle prior to the 2024-25 season.

Musselman plans to "fiercely" recruit the NCAA Transfer Portal based on the SEC Network's coverage of the Hogs' loss to South Carolina.

Pinion averaged 5.5 minutes per appearance as a Razorback and averaged 2.4 points per game in 45 career appearances. He made all seven of his free throw shots as a freshman and wound up 23 of 25 (92%) from the line, along with shooting 42.9% from the floor and 34.6% from three-point range.

He set two Arkansas records as a true freshman: most free throws made without a miss in a season (7) and most minutes played in a season (148) without a turnover.

Pinion scored a season-high 12 points in a loss at Florida this year and also had 10 points in a loss at Ole Miss. He set his career-high of 13 points on Jan. 4, 2023, in a win against Missouri and matched that total on Jan. 21, 2023, in a win against Ole Miss, going 3 of 6 from three-point range in both contests to set his career-high in threes made.





