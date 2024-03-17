Fort Smith Public Schools’ police chief, former sheriff Bill Hollenbeck announces retirement

FORT SMITH -- School District Police Chief Bill Hollenbeck has announced his plans to retire at the end of this school year after nearly six years with the district.

Hollenbeck previously worked 27 years at the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office, including eight years as sheriff, before he was asked to work at Fort Smith Public Schools as the director of facilities and security.

He said that position changed to police chief shortly thereafter, with the Governor's Safe School Commission recommendation allowing schools to start police departments, just like colleges and universities. A bill on the matter was signed into law in April 2019, and the Fort Smith School District Police Department started three months later.

Hollenbeck said roughly eight other school agencies started around that time, which has now increased to about 15 agencies across the state.

"The primary mission is protecting our future," he said. "That's our motto. To protect our students and our staff. We have school resource officers at the middle schools and the high schools, and then we have patrol officers that patrol our elementary schools. So it's kind of a trifecta role of protecting our students and our staff, also mentoring our students and educating them in certain areas, from the dangers of alcohol, drug use, things of that nature."

Hollenbeck said some of the highlights during his tenure in the district include being appointed by former Gov. Asa Hutchinson to the Arkansas Safe Schools Commission, helping create the district's Police Department to protect students and being part of the successful 2018 millage campaign, when voters approved a 5.56-mill property tax increase that helped fund safety measures, including controlled access into district buildings.

Hollenbeck said the department currently has 17 officers, a dispatch center and a social worker.

"It's been a great honor to lead this department. The amazing thing is not me, but it's the men and women that work for the school Police Department. Every single day they go to work to protect all these children. They're specially trained. They have specialize training in medical and dealing with active shooters, suicide prevention, behavioral health. All these things that they do behind the scenes every day, with at times very little thanks, but they're there, standing watch, protecting thousands and thousands of students." he said.

Hollenbeck said he'll finish the school year and plans to take the summer off before considering a couple of job offers he's received.

Lt. Eric Huber is the second in command at the department.

Huber said he started his career dispatching for the Paris Police Department for 11 years. He's worked in the School District for 20 years, previously as a school resource officer.

"He is primed and ready to go, so whatever the decision is, he is very, very well suited to sit in the [chief's] chair, for sure," Hollenbeck said. "That will be up to the superintendent as to who they hire next. But he's certainly capable of this position and very, very well trained."

"Really enjoy what I'm doing and grateful for the experience that we have here at Fort Smith Public Schools," Huber said. "What Dr. Morawski has accomplished with our Police Department and what he has done since he's been here, as well. Chief Hollenbeck has been a wonderful chief. He's been a great mentor. He's started a wonderful department here, and we hope to continue on his success."

The School Board recognized Hollenbeck's retirement during its monthly meeting Monday.

"Thank you for your service and your time here with our district," board member Phil Whiteaker said.

Lt. Eric Huber of the Fort Smith Public Schools Police Department speaks Wednesday at the Rogers Center in Fort Smith. Huber will be a potential candidate for the department's chief position following the retirement of Chief Bill Hollenbeck at the end of June. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat Gazette/Caleb Grieger)



Lt. Eric Huber of the Fort Smith Public Schools Police Department speaks Wednesday at the Rogers Center in Fort Smith. Huber will be a potential candidate for the department's chief position following the retirement of Chief Bill Hollenbeck at the end of June. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat Gazette/Caleb Grieger)



Chief Bill Hollenbeck of the Fort Smith Public Schools Police Department speaks Wednesday at the Rogers Center in Fort Smith. Hollenbeck plans to retire at the end of June. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat Gazette/Caleb Grieger)



Chief Bill Hollenbeck of the Fort Smith Public Schools Police Department speaks Wednesday at the Rogers Center in Fort Smith. Hollenbeck plans to retire at the end of June. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat Gazette/Caleb Grieger)

