Local notes: Arkansas MLK Commission conduct food giveaway and host Nonviolence Youth Summit; Red Cross offers e-gift cards for blood donations

Red Cross

As spring approaches, the American Red Cross urges donors to give blood now to continue to strengthen the national blood supply. People of all blood types, especially those with type O blood, are critical to ensuring hospitals can meet the daily demand for lifesaving transfusions.

During Red Cross Month in March, the Red Cross celebrates the volunteers and blood and platelet donors who are critical to ensuring those in need receive relief and care. As a thank you, all who come to give by March 24 will get a $10 e-gift card to a pet supply merchant of choice, plus a chance to win one of five $3,000 gift cards.

Additionally, the Red Cross is teaming up with Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures to celebrate the epic new film, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and to invite donors to rise together and give blood. When donors share their strength by giving March 25-April 7, they'll get an exclusive Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. © 2024 Legendary and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities March 11-31 include:

Bella Vista: March 25, 12:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1 Lambeth Drive

Bentonville: March 29, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Bentonville Church of Christ, 708 North Walton Boulevard

Centerton: March 29, 12:30-4:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 950 Seba Road

Rogers: March 22, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Rogers Convention Center, 3201 Pinnacle Hills Parkway; March 28, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Pinnacle Country Club, 3 S. Clubhouse Drive; March 29, noon-4 p.m., Rogers Christian Church, 2501 W. Oak Street

Bentonville: March 26, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Ledger Bentonville, 240 S. Main St.

Fayetteville: March 25, 1-5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St.; March 28, 10 a.m -2 p.m., Fayetteville Athletic Club, 2920 E. Zion Road; March 29, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Medical Arts Pharmacy, 2515 E. Huntsville Road

Springdale: March 21, 1-5 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 267 N. Barrington Road

Fayetteville: March 28, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Rausch Coleman Homes, 4058 N. College Ave.

Information: redcrossblood.org or (800) 733-2767.

Food giveaway

The Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission, in partnership with the Gamma Eta Alumni Association in Fayetteville, will host the UPLIFT 2024 Unity in the Community food giveaway event from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. April 11 at Walker Park, 10 W. 15th St. in Fayetteville.

Food items will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

The event aims to promote the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by addressing the pressing issue of hunger through collaboration. According to recent statistics, food insecurity affects millions of individuals and families across the nation, with the pandemic exacerbating the challenges faced by vulnerable communities.

In response to this urgent need, UPLIFT 2024 has emerged as a beacon of hope, bringing together individuals, businesses and organizations committed to making a positive impact.

"Our message with UPLIFT 2024 Unity in the Community" is clear -- to unite our community in the fight against hunger," said DuShun Scarbrough, the commission's executive director. "By harnessing the power of collaboration with the Gamma Eta Alumni Association, we believe we can make a tangible difference in addressing food insecurity in the Fayetteville area."

Organizers are recruiting volunteers to distribute food to those in need. Volunteers of all ages and backgrounds are encouraged to participate.

Other program partners include Tyson Foods, the City of Fayetteville, and Yvonne Richardson Community Center.

Information: amlkc.eventbrite.com, arkingdream.org, or (888) 290-KING.

Nonviolence Youth Summit

The Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission, in partnership with the Gamma Eta Alumni Association, will host a Nonviolence Youth Summit "Unity in the Community" event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 11 at Walker Park, 10 W. 15th, Fayetteville.

The free educational event will commemorate the 60th Anniversary of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and will follow a food giveaway event at 8 a.m. at the park.

"We are excited about the opportunity to partner with the Gamma Eta Alumni Association to host the Nonviolence Youth Summit 'Unity in the Community' event, bringing together youth from across Northwest Arkansas to learn, connect, and serve," said DuShun Scarbrough, the commission's executive director. "By fostering a sense of unity and shared purpose, we can create a brighter, more inclusive future for all."

The event will feature a diverse array of youth-focused activities, including a band showcase, chess games, and sessions designed to promote nonviolence education, social-emotional learning, and community engagement. Participants will have the opportunity to gain valuable insights into building stronger, more resilient communities.

In recognition of their outstanding contributions to the community, several individuals and organizations will be honored with Community Service Awards during a special ceremony. Honorees include Dr. Jon Colbert, with Lifetime Achievement for Education, the MLK Committee of Fayetteville, and DJ Williams, a KARK news anchor and former Razorback. These awards celebrate the dedication and passion of those who have positively impacted their service and leadership.

In addition to the recognitions and educational events, attendees are encouraged to bring canned goods and non-perishable food items to support the Seven Hills Homeless Shelter.

The event is free and open to the public, and free lunch will be provided to attendees.

Other program partners include the Arkansas Department of Human Services, City of Fayetteville, Yvonne Richardson Community Center, Welspun, Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Bond A.I. (Artificial Intelligence), Walmart, Arvest, AEP Foundation, Citizen's Bank, AT&T, Cricket Wireless, and ADVAD 3.

Information: arkingdream.org, (888) 290-KING or dushun.scarbrough@ade.arkansas.gov.

Arkansas Committee of the National Museum of Women in the Arts

The Arkansas Committee of the National Museum of Women in the Arts announces Lisa Krannichfeld, of Little Rock, as the Artist Award recipient for 2024.

The purpose of the award is to assist an accomplished woman artist to realize her vision and help to make her achievements more visible to the art community and the public.

"Most art students today are women and 90 percent of museum purchases are art by men," said ACNMWA President MaryRoss Taylor. "We know women earn less and have myriad obligations, so our award has no conditions attached. We aim to help an established woman artist move to the next level."

As an award-winning, multi-media figurative artist, Krannichfeld challenges traditional representations of women with a maximalist approach in her work through the combination of seemingly incompatible materials.

Krannichfeld intends to put the funds toward several crucial needs regarding her current artistic practice and creative goals, including monthly studio rent, educational opportunities to enhance her skills and abilities in mural painting and writing/illustrating children's books, and purchasing a software program specifically catered to muralists and illustrators to aid in the creation of mock ups for future mural and illustration projects.

"I have recently entered the world of mural painting and would like to increase my knowledge of technique and process through enrollment in courses led by master muralists," Krannichfeld said. "I also have a goal to write, illustrate, and publish a children's book in the near future, and want to learn as much as I can about doing this through enrollment in online courses by authors and illustrators."

Krannichfeld received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Colorado College and Master of Education degree from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. She has exhibited work around the United States, parts of Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Her work belongs to prominent collections including the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, The Historic Arkansas Museum, Hot Springs National Park, The Bennett Collection, The Argenta Mural Project and The Oz Collection. It has received numerous juried art awards, the most recent being the 2023 Women United Art Prize in Painting/Drawing.

Krannichfeld's work has been published extensively and is collected by art patrons worldwide. She is also in the online biennial ACNMWA Juried Artist Registry at acnmwa.org/artists-23-25. Learn more by visiting lisakrannichfeld.com.

Information: acnmwa.org.