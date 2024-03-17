Magic on film

A dramatic photo of music icon Tina Turner greeted guests at the March 8 opening reception of "Music in Focus: The Lens of Art Meripol."

About 50 of Meripol's concert photos -- taken between 1983-89 -- are on view at the Old State House Museum. Many of the photos were taken during Meripol's days as a photographer at the Arkansas Gazette and were shot at Barton Coliseum. The photos will be on display until Dec. 8.

Meripol, who retired in 2013 as a photographer at Southern Living magazine, now lives in Birmingham, Ala. He was ill and unable to attend the opening reception but plans to visit the exhibit later this year.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal