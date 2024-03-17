Names and Faces

The California home of actor and model Cara Delevingne was destroyed in a fire Friday, although she was not home when the house burned down. Currently appearing in a production of "Cabaret" on London's West End, Delevingne shared a video of a street full of firetrucks with lights flashing hours after the fire was extinguished. Another Instagram story from her read "thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the firefighters and people that have showed up to help." Delevingne had shared several Instagram stories referring to the fire after TMZ reported her Studio City house had caught fire before dawn. Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange said that one firefighter had been taken to a hospital in fair condition with unspecified injuries and one unidentified person from the house suffered minor smoke inhalation. It took more than two hours to put flames out, according to Prange. He said that once everyone was out of the house, fire crews took a defensive position and the roof collapsed. In further stories and posts, Delevingne said that her two cats that had been staying at the home were unharmed.

Rapper Fat Joe helped lead a White House discussion on easing marijuana penalties alongside Vice President Kamala Harris. Fat Joe, a philanthropist and Grammy-nominated artist whose real name is Joseph Cartagena, moderated a private discussion that included Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and individuals who had been pardoned for prior marijuana convictions. Harris, a former prosecutor in California, urged the government to finish their review process for how marijuana is classified as quickly as possible. "I cannot emphasize enough that they need to get to it as quickly as possible and we need to have a resolution based on their findings and their assessment," Harris said, "but this issue is stark when one considers the fact that on the schedule currently marijuana is considered as dangerous as heroin." Cartagena opened the roundtable by saying he's hot on the issue of price transparency in health care "but, today, when the vice president calls me, I stop everything." He also tried to dismiss the journalists so that the private discussion could begin, leading to Harris stopping them so she could speak.

Cara Delevingne attends the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show as part of New York Fashion Week on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)





