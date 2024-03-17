Police arrest another Springdale man in Fayetteville shooting that left one person dead and injured others





FAYETTEVILLE -- Police have arrested another person in connection with a shooting near Lake Fayetteville that killed one person and injured several others last month, according to police spokesman Sgt. Stephen Mauk.

Alberto Esteban-Cruz, 21, of 3016 Twin County St. in Springdale was booked into the Washington County Detention Center late Friday. He is facing charges of attempted murder, terroristic act and engaging in a continuing criminal gang, organization or enterprise.

Esteban-Cruz was being held Sunday on $750,000 bond in the Detention Center. His first court appearance is set for Monday.

Esteban-Cruz is the second person arrested in the case.

Gilberto Gordillo, 19, of 1406 Powell St. in Springdale was arrested Feb. 21 in connection with the incident. During a court appearance Friday, he pleaded not guilty to one count of capital murder and four counts of attempted capital murder.

Both capital murder and attempted capital murder, if convicted, are punishable by the death penalty or life in prison without parole. Prosecutors have not determined whether they will seek the death penalty in Gordillo's case.

Gordillo was given a Nov. 4 court date before Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay. He is being held at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $750,000 bond.

Fayetteville police received a call from Springdale police about 11:15 p.m. Feb. 15 reporting shots fired in the area of Powell Street in Springdale and Lakeview Drive in Fayetteville, Mauk said.

When police arrived at 599 E. Lakeview Drive -- the Lake Fayetteville Environmental Studies Center -- they found Christian Alexander Rodriguez-Barroso, 18, of Springdale had been killed in the shooting, according to police. His body was lying in the road.

Mauk said four people were taken to hospitals with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. All of the victims were between 18 and 20 years old and lived in Springdale, he said.

The incident is believed to have taken place in the gravel parking lot of the Environmental Studies Center, which was closed at that hour, Mauk said.

Video from a nearby residence captured the shooting, according to a police report.

The video shows a large number of vehicles gathered in the gravel parking lot at the environmental studies center. Two groups of people then gathered in the middle of the parking lot, and a fight broke out, according to the report.

The groups separated, and individuals ran to their vehicles or away from the area on foot, according to the report. Multiple vehicles began to leave the parking lot through the only exit. Gunfire was heard and muzzle flashes were seen on the video.

Rodriguez-Barroso ran toward the exit and climbed into the bed of a nearby pickup. The pickup headed north on Powell Street, and an individual is seen on video firing on it, according to the report.

Another camera angle showed Rodriguez-Barroso fall from the moving pickup into the street, according to the report. Video showed the person who had just fired on the pickup leaving the scene in a vehicle that drove around Rodriguez-Barroso and headed north on Powell Street.

Gilberto Gordillo





