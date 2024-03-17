Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis

SATURDAY'S RESULTS 4-11 (36.4%)

MEET 111-387 (28.7%)

LEE'S LOCK Patton's Tizzy in the second

BEST BET Late Nite Radio in the eighth

LONG SHOT Allo Enry in the third

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $65,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

LIPS SAY BLISS*** finished a clear second behind a late-running winner when dropped to this level last month, and the beaten even-money favorite is adding blinkers and will appreciate a fast track. LUNA VIEJA was a game winner at this condition in December, and he finished second at the level one start later at Fair Grounds. TRIGGER HAPPY was narrowly defeated while three-lengths clear of third February 16, and he was claimed by a high percentage stable.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 Lips Say BlissVazquezMedina2-1

5 Luna ViejaTorresAmoss5-2

4 Trigger HappyEsquivelContreras7-2

6 Dance Some MoDe La CruzHornsby9-2

3 RamSantanaCasse5-1

1 Recker PointBejaranoHartman12-1

7 What's Up DocChuanGinter20-1

2 Purse $40,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $35,000

PATTON'S TIZZY**** finished fourth in a key maiden allowance race, and the beaten post-time favorite is dropping in class and appears to hold a clear talent advantage. SUNDAY SPIRIT has rallied to a third-place finish in consecutive races against similar. KISSOFTHENILE has a competitive record in state-bred maiden claiming races, but the twenty-race maiden may lack a willingness to win.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 Patton's TizzyConcepcionCox7-5

6 Sunday SpiritAsmussenMoquett3-1

3 KissofthenileArrietaVillafranco6-1

2 MoneystrikeVazquezWilson6-1

7 Bet All the GoldBarbosaSoto9-2

8 Streakin DeaconWalesGonzalez15-1

9 Swift KeyChuanChleborad20-1

4 It's a Rainy DayQuinonezMilligan30-1

5 Berryville BulletDe La CruzDixon30-1

3 Purse $34,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, claiming $12,500

ALLO ENRY** raced close to a strong pace before fading in a useful route, and the class dropper is back sprinting and switches to top rider Ricardo Santana Jr. HERITAGE PARK is likely to control the pace and the four-time local winner may have needed his last start following a long layoff. STOMPING HOTROD finished second behind a heavily favored winner just two weeks back, and he is dropping into a restricted race.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

9 Allo EnrySantanaRufino8-1

6 Heritage ParkZimmermanMartin8-1

2 Stomping HotrodVazquezCates3-1

7 Traffic ControlTorresBroberg7-2

1 You Vee CeeBejaranoMoquett9-2

3 Holding PatternQuinonezSwearingen4-1

4 CampisiBorelBorel12-1

8 Marvelous ThunderHarrCline15-1

5 Reef's DestinySaezCline15-1

4 Purse $35,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $15,000

START SINGING** has lost a photo finish in consecutive tough-luck defeats, and the consistent mare is dropping to win. PENS STREET has been overmatched on a muddy track in her last two starts, but she has a good record when running for a claiming price. BIG BAD DIVA is the class of the field and she is switching to the leading rider after a freshening.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

9 Start SingingArrietaGibson5-2

2 Pens StreetHernandezDiodoro3-1

6 Big Bad DivaTorresMartin7-2

4 She Be SheehanCastilloHaran4-1

1 Hashtag WinnerAsmussenAsmussen8-1

8 Lantern's CandyBarbosaSchultz10-1

7 UndecodedZimmermanMartin15-1

3 Right TrappeDe La CruzRone20-1

5 My MyPusacRufino30-1

5 Purse $32,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000

KOALA** was pressured through fast fractions in a vastly improved second-place finish, and she may go the distance under kinder rating. BALL GOWN rallied to victory defeating $10,000 conditioned claimers, and she was claimed by top trainer Robertino Diodoro. AWESOME BIRDIE is a lightly raced 5-year-old mare who has won five of 11 races, while competing in similar races.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 KoalaBarbosaJewell8-1

5 Ball GownTorresDiodoro3-1

12 Awesome BirdieChuanJansen4-1

9 Abby the Bull DawgBejaranoMoquett9-2

2 Winyah BayZimmermanMcKnight10-1

7 Docs SevenEsquivelWard10-1

8 Mia BabyJuarezHaran12-1

6 She DazzleAsmussenAsmussen12-1

11 ShaniahDe La CruzHornsby15-1

10 Tenacious LadyHernandezMartin15-1

1 IzeonpointBorelBorel15-1

3 InvaluableVazquezShorter15-1

6 Purse $45,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $20,000

SHE'S BULLETPROOF** is taking a slight drop on the heels of a runner-up finish, and she figures to get a favorable pace setup, and she picks up the leading rider. PROMISES TO DANCE is taking a big drop in class following a pair of disappointing races, and the front-runner represents the powerful stable of Brad Cox. H. T. XENA overcame a slow start to defeat $16,000 claimers, and she had a swift subsequent breeze.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 She's BulletproofTorresMartin7-2

7 Promises to DanceConcepcionCox2-1

4 H. T. XenaArrietaShirer9-2

2 Diva TrevaBarbosaMurphy10-1

8 Essential BusinessAsmussenAsmussen6-1

3 LofthouseBowenMartin20-1

10 Bug a BooZimmermanJacquot15-1

5 Keepmeinthe MomentHernandezManley15-1

9 Wings From AboveVazquezMcKnight10-1

1 Shanghai ExpressDe La CruzHaran15-1

7 Purse $60,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $32,000

ST ANDREWS** finished second behind a lone-speed winner, while having to overcome a slow pace in a deceptively strong effort, and he switches to the stable's "go to" rider. HOME RUN TRICK has won eight of his nine races at Oaklawn, and the front-running veteran appears back in top form following an improved second-place finish. DOCTOR NASH was heavily bet and did not disappoint defeating entry-level allowance runners at Delta, and he has the best of connections.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

10 St AndrewsArrietaCompton8-1

5 Home Run TrickLanderosBrennan9-2

6 Doctor NashTorresAmoss3-1

3 Perfect FlightHernandezDiodoro7-2

12 Camp DavidVazquezMaker6-1

7 IcarusAsmussenAsmussen10-1

4 LykanChuanShirer10-1

1 Chapel BarnBarbosaAltamirano15-1

2 Search EngineBejaranoVance20-1

8 Stormy PatternSantanaMaker20-1

9 Motown MusicEsquivelAsmussen20-1

11 Greener PasturesPusacGarcia20-1

8 Purse $140,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, allowance

LATE NITE RADIO*** easily defeated second-level allowance runners at Remington, and he returns to his best distance following a competitive sprint. BEN FRANKLIN finished with energy in a clear two-turn maiden allowance victory, and the consistent and promising finisher has the talent but did draw a difficult post. BEN DIESEL earned the field's fastest last race Beyer figure when fourth in an unusually strong entry level allowance field.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Late Nite RadioVazquezCaster5-1

11 Ben FranklinLeparouxMcPeek3-1

3 Ben DieselEsquivelMilligan7-2

2 Mr. KeatingSantanaCasse10-1

10 Order of MagnitudeHernandezDiodoro4-1

9 InexorableAsmussenAsmussen8-1

4 Mr. ThunderstruckLanderosVon Hemel20-1

6 InfiltratorTorresMilligan15-1

7 Megan's HonorArrietaBecker20-1

1 NullarborDe La CruzManley20-1

12 Caballo FelizBarbosaContreras20-1

8 SpeightsvilleQuinonezTrout30-1

9 Purse $115,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

ALMOSTGONE ROCKET** has worked well up to her debut at Fair Grounds, and she is bred for speed and she hails from a stable that wins with this kind. OUTWORK MOM has a series of swift breezes leading up to her first race, and winning trainer Matt Shirer gets the services of the leading rider. LITHE SPIRIT is an unraced daughter of champion sprinter Speightstown, and she is another with a long string of encouraging workouts.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 Almostgone RocketConcepcionCox5-2

10 Outwork MomTorresShirer3-1

11 Lithe SpiritLeparouxAsmussen7-2

9 She CalledSantanaCasse5-1

4 Alicit IntentionVazquezMedina8-1

5 SheknowsArrietaCasse12-1

6 She's ItCourtGreen15-1

3 The Big CalhounaBarbosaSantamaria30-1

8 Wampus KittenEsquivelContreras20-1

1 Lady MoscatoAsmussenLukas20-1

2 Pewter's PromiseDe La CruzLauer50-1