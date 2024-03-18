Arkansas’ preferential primary election results official; 3 legislative runoffs on tap

Results from the March 5 preferential primary election were official as of 1:30 p.m. Monday, according to Jaime Land, director of public relations for the Arkansas secretary of state's office.

The official results are available at the Arkansas secretary of state's website.

Three runoff elections will be held April 2.

Those elections are between these candidates for state representative:

Jessie McGruder and Raymond Whiteside in the Democratic primary for District 35 in eastern Arkansas

Hughes Mayor Lincoln Barnett and Fred Leonard in the Democratic primary in District 63 in eastern Arkansas

Arnetta Bradford and Dolly Henley in the Republican primary for District 88 in southwest Arkansas

Runoff elections are held between the top two contenders when no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote.

In House District 35, McGruder finished with 46.71% of the vote, followed by Whiteside with 23.73%. Two other candidates, Earle city councilman Demetris Johnson Jr. and Sherry Holliman, had fewer votes than Whiteside.

State Rep. Milton Nicks, D-Marion, currently represents House District 35, but he isn't seeking reelection. He has served in the House of Representatives since 2015.

In House District 63, Barnett had 48.49% of the vote, followed by Leonard with 42.24%. Constable Billy Thomen trailed with 9.27%.

State Rep. Deborah Ferguson, D-West Memphis, currently holds the District 63 seat but she isn't seeking reelection. Ferguson, a dentist, has served in the Arkansas House of Representatives since 2013.

In House District 88, Arnetta Bradford got 47.24% of the vote, followed by Henley with 45.17%. Robert Leslie Bradford received 7.59%.

State Rep. Danny Watson, R-Hope, represents House District 88. He has served in the House since 2017 and announced he wouldn't seek reelection on the final day of candidate filing in November.

Polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on April 2.

Early voting begins March 26 and will be available during the office hours of the county clerk, according to Land. Voters should check with their county clerk's office for their business hours. There will be no Saturday voting in the runoff elections.

Nonpartisan judicial race runoffs will occur during the November general election.