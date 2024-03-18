Drone attacks by Ukrainian military leave 2 dead in Russia

Ukraine launched a new wave of attacks inside Russian territory Sunday, killing at least two people, including a teenager, according to local officials, as Russians cast ballots on the final day of a presidential vote set to extend President Vladimir Putin's rule for another six years.

Authorities also said a drone fell on a refinery in the Krasnodar region, sparking a blaze that was extinguished a few hours later. A worker at the refinery died of a heart attack, officials said.

Refineries and oil terminals have been targets of Ukrainian drone attacks in recent days, according to Russian officials, part of stepped-up assaults on Russian territory, including long-range drone attacks and alleged incursions by Ukraine-based Russian proxies.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported downing 35 Ukrainian drones overnight, including four in the Moscow region. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said a fifth drone, close to the capital's Domodedovo airport, was downed Sunday morning. No casualties or damage were reported.

According to the Defense Ministry, two drones were shot down over the Kaluga region, just south of the Russian capital, and four in the Yaroslavl region northeast of Moscow.

The attacks on the Yaroslavl region, which is about 500 miles from the Ukrainian border, were some of the farthest launched by Ukraine so far.

More Ukrainian drones were downed over the Belgorod, Kursk and Rostov regions that border Ukraine and the southern Krasnodar region, the Defense Ministry said.

Shelling in Belgorod on Sunday morning killed a 16-year-old girl and wounded her father, while a second assault later in the day killed another man and wounded 11 others, Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

Elsewhere on Sunday, a drone strike at a military installation in Moldova's breakaway republic of Transnistria destroyed a helicopter and ignited a fire, officials said. The area's pro-Russia authorities blamed the strike on Ukraine. The Bureau for Reintegration Policies said in a statement that it didn't "confirm any attack" on Transnistria and described the reports as an "attempt to cause fear and panic in the region."

There have been a series of Ukrainian drone raids over the past few days that Putin described as an attempt by Ukraine to frighten residents and derail Russia's presidential election.

"Those enemy strikes haven't been and won't be left unpunished," he vowed during Friday's meeting of Russia's Security Council. "I'm sure that our people, the people of Russia, will respond to that with even greater cohesion."

Two Russian ballistic missiles hit the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv on Sunday, wounding at least five people, the region's Gov. Vitaliy Kim wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

The Ukrainian military also said 14 Russian drones had been shot down over the Odesa region Sunday after a Russian ballistic missile assault on the southern port city Friday that killed at least 21 people.

Britain's defense ministry said Sunday that the country's defense secretary, Grant Shapps, abandoned a trip to Odesa earlier this month because of a Russian missile threat. The Sunday Times reported that Shapps, who visited Kyiv on March 7, had been warned by British intelligence that Russia had become aware of his travel plans.

As the war drags into its third year, Russian forces have made some slow and incremental gains along the front line, relying on their edge in firepower, while Ukraine has fought back with more drone attacks deep inside Russia.

There has also been an increasing number of cross-border raids.

The Freedom of Russia Legion -- one of a number of armed groups that includes Russians fighting alongside Ukrainian forces -- said Sunday that it had taken control of the Russian border village of Gorkovskiy in the Belgorod region. A video released on social media appeared to show troops removing the Russian flag from the village's main administration building. The images weren't independently verified by The Associated Press.

Cross-border attacks in the area have taken place sporadically since the war began and have been the subject of claims and counterclaims, as well as disinformation and propaganda.

Information for this article was contributed by Jill Lawless and Stephen McGrath of The Associated Press.

This photo released by Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov's telegram channel on Saturday, March 16, 2024, shows emergency employees working by damaged and burned cars after shelling from the Ukrainian side, in Belgorod, Russia. A Russian regional governor says two people have been killed in Ukrainian shelling of the city of Belgorod, close to the border with Ukraine. Three others were wounded. (Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov telegram channel via AP)

