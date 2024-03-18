‘Hamilton’s’ Daveed Diggs to lecture in Fayetteville





Daveed Diggs will speak at 7 p.m. March 27 at the Fayetteville Town Center as part of the University of Arkansas' Distinguished Lecture Series.

Diggs is an actor, rapper who played Thomas Jefferson and Marquis de Lafayette opposite Lin-Manuel Miranda in "Hamilton" on Broadway. He was the voice of Sebastian in the live-action adaptation of "The Little Mermaid," Paul, in the Oscar-winning film "Soul," as well as voices in shows such as "Bob's Burgers" and "Bojack Horseman." He is also member of the trio clipping, who received an Hugo nomination for their second album, Splendor & Misery.

The lecture is free to attend, but reservations are required at osa.uark.edu/lectures/upcoming-events.



