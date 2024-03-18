‘Shortest’ St. Patrick’s Day parade in Spa City has record-breaking year

HOT SPRINGS -- The First Ever 21st Annual World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade on Sunday brought new attractions and kept old traditions alive, but one thing was certain -- it was a record-breaking year.

For the first time in the parade's history, a couple was married during the parade. Although there have been weddings after the parade in previous years, a 60-second wedding on a float called "Lucky You, I Do" may have made history as possibly the world's shortest wedding, according to Visit Hot Springs, the parade's sponsor.

Janet Smith and Jerry Don Wheeler, who split their time between homes in Hot Springs and Mount Ida, earlier told The Sentinel-Record this type of thing is "not us or how we live." They sought to take the record from a couple who were married in Westminster, Colorado, in 2007 in six minutes and 36 seconds.

"Just being out there this morning and seeing the work that they're putting into the float, to the details, the people that they've pulled together to do this, it's just really unbelievable," Smith said in the run-up to the parade.

"Jerry and I always thought we would kind of just go off in the woods someplace and get married and no big deal, you know, besides the wedding part. But, it's just really unbelievable how blessed we are with all of this."

Exchanging vows while creeping along Bridge Street toward the end of the lineup, the couple managed to meet their deadline.

"I tell everybody we're adventurous, we like to go on adventures, and hike and see things, just usually not in front of a bunch of people," the new Mrs. Wheeler said. Given the size of the crowd, she said, "It's kind of exciting. I mean, it is exciting."

While thousands of people reportedly from 15 states awaited the float of the soon-to-be Mr. and Mrs. Wheeler, a fan favorite pumped up the crowd with more pom poms than ever.

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders returned for their ninth appearance with a historic role as they support Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith who acted as this year's celebrity grand marshal -- the first time a former Cowboy and the cheerleaders have both taken part in the parade.

"He's awesome, his daughter's really involved with our team," said Megan McElaney, performing for her second time in the parade. "And he's been a great person to have around the Cowboys. Always has great energy, so anytime we can hang around with him, it's always a great time."

Former running back Smith, who along with quarterback Troy Aikman and receiver Michael Irvin were known as the "triplets," played 15 seasons in the National Football League with all but two for the Cowboys. He amassed three Super Bowl championship rings, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010 and was selected to the NFL 100 All-Time Team, a list of the best players of the NFL's first 100 years.

The mainstay performers made their way through the procession in six convertibles.

"We're a little smaller than last year, but we're small but mighty," said Kelcey Wetterberg, who returned for her third time with the squad. "I'm really excited to be back, it's my favorite trip we go on every year. It's just so much fun, the crowd is so much fun and so interactive and supportive of us so we're just really happy to be here."

This year, Cowboys blue beaded necklaces, in addition to the usual green, were thrown into the crowd as part of the pre-parade festivities.

The football theme was obvious at the parade in various themed floats and especially when it came time for the annual measurement.

Measuring the parade route falls each year to Larry DeWitt, a certified athletic official and former member of the Hot Springs Advertising and Promotion Commission. DeWitt has measured the route for the past 20 years, but upon this year's measurement, a red flag was thrown by an official in the measuring area, challenging the reading like a referee challenges a play in the NFL.

"The challenge flag caused Larry to go to the instant replay camera to check whether his measurement was accurate," Steve Arrison, CEO of Visit Hot Springs and one of the founders of the parade, said in a news release.

After re-examination, officials ruled the distance had not shrunk and the parade route was still 98 feet.

Last month, a tiny village in Rhode Island challenged the Spa City about which community could lay claim to the bragging rights for the world's shortest parade held on St. Patrick's Day.

Bragging rights were on the line between The World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade, which celebrated its 21st year in Hot Springs, and the World's Shortest St. Paddy's Day Parade, which was started by Chuck Kinnane in Adamsville, Rhode Island, three years ago.

Arrison said the two towns called a truce in February after getting media attention around the country, distinguishing the two parades with slightly different, but unique monikers of their own.

"As a joke, we decided to make our parade one inch shorter than theirs this year," he said, but officially there was no change to the distance.

Members of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders entertain the crowd Sunday on Bridge Street during the First Ever 21st Annual World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade. (The Sentinel-Record/Lance Brownfield)



Members of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders entertain the crowd Sunday on Bridge Street during the First Ever 21st Annual World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade. (The Sentinel-Record/Lance Brownfield)



An enthusiastic crowd awaits the start of the First Ever 21st Annual World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade Sunday on Bridge Street. (The Sentinel-Record/Lance Brownfield)



Parade officials measure the route of the First Ever 21st Annual World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade Sunday on Bridge Street. (The Sentinel-Record/Lance Brownfield)



"Yellowstone" actor Forrie J. Smith, the official parade starter, tosses beads to the crowd Sunday on Bridge Street during the First Ever 21st Annual World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade. (The Sentinel-Record/Lance Brownfield)

