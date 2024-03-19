Arkansas State transfer Higginbottom joins Razorback women

FAYETTEVILLE -- Izzy Higginbottom, who was eighth in Division I with 22.2 points per game as a junior at Arkansas State this past season, announced her transfer commitment to the University of Arkansas women's basketball team Tuesday.

Higginbottom is the first transfer addition for the Razorbacks.

The Batesville native was named to the Sun Belt All-Conference first team this past season. She scored at least 30 points in seven different games, including a career-high 35 points against North Alabama and South Alabama.

When the Razorbacks defeated the Red Wolves 82-67 on Nov. 17 in Jonesboro, Higginbottom scored 27 points.

The Athletic on Tuesday rated Higginbottom, a 5-7 guard, the sixth-best player available in the transfer portal.

Higginbottom's addition came one day after Arkansas' leading scorer Taliah Scott (22.1 points per game) and leading rebounder Saylor Poffenbarger (11.2 rebounds, 10.2 points per game) announced their entries to the portal.

Higginbottom began her career at Missouri in 2021-22 and played in 27 games. She transferred to Arkansas State, where she was Sun Belt newcomer of the year as a sophomore before her breakout junior season.

As a junior she started 25 of 26 games played and averaged 37.2 minutes per game. She led Arkansas State in scoring (22.2 points per game), assists (95), field goal percentage (46.2%), three-point percentage (36.7%) and free-throw percentage (91.1%). Her 1.73 assist-to-turnover ratio ranked No. 101 in the nation.

Arkansas is scheduled to play at Tulsa at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament.