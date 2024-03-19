Author to discuss Buffalo River book

An author and her husband will speak Saturday in Leslie about the Buffalo National River.

Jenny Barnes Butler will discuss her book: "Stolen Water, Forgotten Liberties: A True Story of Life Along Arkansas' South Highway 14 and the Buffalo River."

She will also provide a timeline of events pertaining to the creation of the Buffalo National River in 1972, including land acquisition.

Her husband, Stan Butler, will "relay information about ongoing government and private activity appearing to be directed toward gaining control of land adjacent" to the Buffalo National River, according to a Facebook post about the event.

It is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Ozark Heritage Arts Center in Leslie. The event is free and open to the public.