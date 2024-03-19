Marriages

Steven Simpkins, 32, of North Little Rock and Amanda Sherrill, 28, of Little Rock.

Samuel Mason, 27, and Jordyn Johnson, 27, both of Little Rock.

Wilton Lewis, 46, and Katina Kinchen, 40, both of Little Rock.

Hakeem Mahdee, 30, and Casundra Brown, 35, both of Little Rock.

Rami Elsaadi, 39, and Zeinab El Khatib, 31, both of Little Rock.

Braylon Carter, 26, and Tashara Cottonham, 27, both of North Little Rock.

Howard Nelson, 51, and Isidra Vargas, 40, both of Jacksonville.

Christian Scott, 25, and Marie Niyonkuru, 24, both of Little Rock.

Andrae Bennett, 40, and Mykisha Thomas, 37, both of North Little Rock.

Breyner Ixcoy, 23, and Ahira Rabanales, 24, both of Mabelvale.

Nikolas Kiiski, 28, of Flower Mound, Texas, and Ava Wilkinson, 22, of Alma.

Carl Sanders, 73, and Lawanna Ray, 47, both of Little Rock.

Anne Martin, 29, and Jacob Keck, 33, both of Little Rock.

Roy Bearden, 46, and Rea Goyne, 49, both of North Little Rock.

Michaunn Johnson, 32, and Sierra Hughes, 29, both of Jacksonville.

Eric Gardner, 34, and Anne Heid, 36, both of Little Rock.

Dakoda Murphy, 33, of Beebe and Eleonora Quiroga, 30, of North Little Rock.

Fernando Nieto, 25, and Carolina Hernandez, 20, both of Little Rock.

Joel Alberson, 31, and Destiny Sowell, 23, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

24-827. Mary Smith v. Larry Smith.

24-828. Richard Harris III v. Tisisha Harris.