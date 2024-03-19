NWA outdoors: Groups offer hikes, fishing and more





Two treks on trails

Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club will hike three to five miles Wednesday at Handcut Hollow in Bentonville. They will hike 3.5 miles on March 26 to Glory Hole waterfall, Lynch Hollow and Lichen Falls. All hikers are welcome. Those interested should email hillndalehike@gmail.com for details.

Duo wins at Beaver Lake

Bryan Rogers and Kent Rogers won the Northwest Arkansas Team Trail bass tournament held March 9 on Beaver Lake. Their five-bass tournament limit weighed 22.41 pounds.

Jacob Bennett and Brian Rusher placed second with five bass at 21.69 pounds. Ryan Gunter and Richard Pahmiyer were third with five bass at 18.08 pounds.

Fourth through 10th, all with five bass were: fourth, Scotty Parsons, Kevin Kester, 17.54; fifth, Landon Edwards, Taylor Surly, 16.91; sixth, John Campbell, Kevin Ceola, 16.64; seventh, Jay Nyce, Jeremy Bowman, 16.24; eighth, Clint Williams, Jason Sandidge, 16.03; ninth, Derek Perona, Mike Perona, 16.0; 10th, Dean Pappas, Ed Van Wilpe, 15.76.

Fish into spring

Spring fishing kickoff is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center, 3400 N. 40th St., in Springdale.

Learn the latest of what's going on in fishing with statewide experts and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission biologists. Fly casting will be taught and vendors will be on site. Live music, food trucks and door prizes are part of the event. Presentations start at the top of each hour. Call the center at (833) 356-0847 for details.

Photograph the eclipse

Photographic Society of Northwest Arkansas will host a free class on eclipse photography from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Shiloh Museum meeting room, 110 W. Price Ave. in Springdale.

Melissa Jones, chairwoman of the society, will teach the class. She will present information to help photographers shoot the best pictures of the April 8 solar eclipse as well as lunar eclipses.

Stroll through Eureka

Ozark Hill Hikers invite all walkers to join a walk March 27 in Eureka Springs. Registration is from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at Best Western Inn of the Ozarks, 207 W. Van Buren, in Eureka Springs. The entire city is on the National Register of Historic Places. The walk will start and end at the Crescent Hotel,75 Prospect Ave., where participants may choose either a 3.1 or 6.2-mile walk. Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information, email bvvohh@gmail.com or call (479) 381-9366.

Enroll in hunter ed

An Arkansas Game and Fish Commission hunter education class will be taught from 5:30 to 9 p.m. March 3o at the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center in Springdale. Anyone born after 1968 must complete a hunter education course and carry a hunter education card to hunt in Arkansas. Registration is required. Visit www.register-ed.com to sign up.

Celebrate solar eclipse

Ozark Natural Science Center will host the Ozark Eclipse Celebration Weekend April 5-8 at the center in Madison County north of Huntsville. Astronomy and eclipse programs will take place followed by a bus ride April 8 to view the eclipse in the zone of totality. Tickets start at $275 and include lodging or camping. Visit onsc.us/events to register or call the center at (479) 202-8340.

Off-road festival near

The 35th annual Ozark Mountain Bike Festival will be April 12-14 at Devil's Den State Park south of West Fork. Activities include guided mountain bike rides for all skill levels, ride clinics and the popular Big Splash Contest. The schedule of events hasn't been finalized yet, but will be available soon. The festival is being held one week later than usual because of the solar eclipse.



